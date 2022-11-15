Read full article on original website
Related
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach
Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
7 foods that are high in magnesium
"Magnesium is an important mineral that helps regular blood pressure, blood sugar, create energy, and is important for bone health."
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
cohaitungchi.com
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux
Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
Medical News Today
Causes of a lump on the finger knuckle joint
A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
cohaitungchi.com
Signs and Symptoms of Gallbladder Disease
The gallbladder is a 4-inch-long pear-shaped sack located beneath the liver. It stores the bile produced by the liver and sends it down to the small intestine. Bile, in turn, breaks down fat. This allows nutrients to be better absorbed into your bloodstream. Like any organ, the gallbladder can develop...
Medical News Today
Top 10 chair exercises for seniors
Exercise is important for people of all ages and fitness abilities. Chair exercises offer a safe and approachable workout, especially for older adults. Physical activity is essential for healthy aging. It can help prevent or delay many health conditions that people may encounter as they age. In addition to helping...
studyfinds.org
2 tablespoons of honey lowers blood sugar and cholesterol levels
TORONTO — Adding some honey to your meals is a great way to include some extra flavor — and some seriously beneficial health effects — in your diet, according to researchers from the University of Toronto. Scientists have discovered that honey improves multiple key measures of cardiometabolic health such as blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Importantly, raw honey from a single floral source appears to offer the biggest health benefits.
Palmistry Expert Explains What It Means If You Have a Cross On Your Hands
This is called "a mystic cross."
Vegan vs Mediterranean diet: Which is better?
We’ve compared a vegan vs Mediterranean diet with help from some top nutrition experts, to see what effects they can have on our health
AboutLawsuits.com
MDL Centralization Sought for Hair Relaxer Lawsuits Over Uterine Cancer, Fibroids and Other Risks Linked to Chemical Straighteners
Lawsuits allege that chemicals in Dark & Lovely, Just for Me, Motions and Other Hair Relaxers caused uterine cancer, uterine fibroids and other injuries. A growing number of claims are being filed throughout the federal court system. Plaintiffs requested that the litigation be centralized before one judge as part of...
MedicineNet.com
How Long Can Caffeine Raise Your Blood Pressure?
If you’re the type who can’t imagine starting the day without your daily fix of caffeine, don’t worry: You’re not alone in this regard. Caffeine has been a part of the human diet for over 1,000 years. It has evoked strong emotions across civilizations and has served as the centerpiece of many conversations. This article will further such conversations, answering a commonly asked question – “Does caffeine raise blood pressure?”
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Magnesium?
As a do-it-all mineral, magnesium can have a hand in addressing several health conditions. “Magnesium plays a role in a number of different body functions. I find that people’s [health is] better when they have more in their diet from foods or supplements,” says Wagner. Here’s how it may help keep you healthy if you’re well and how it can play a role in a treatment plan.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Lettuce Good for Diabetes? 8 Health Benefits
Diabetes is a chronic health ailment concerning the body’s metabolism. It affects an individual’s blood sugar levels, which may lead to several symptoms and discomforts. If diabetes is not maintained well, the body can lead to deterioration over time, and thus, it is crucial to include good habits.
Comments / 0