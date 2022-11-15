ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Construction on Farrow Parkway in Market Common begins. Here’s what the residents are saying.

By Caroline Williamson
 3 days ago

Julia Sciden wrote to the city of Myrtle Beach a month ago asking them to fix issues along Farrow Parkway in the Market Common area, where she’s lived for nearly a year.

Now, the city has started a $1.6 million project to re-pave the road, starting from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard. Construction began Monday night, and will be completed in a month, the city said in a social media announcement.

“It seems like they are going to address everything,” Sciden said. “I’m very happy about it.”

Other residents along the street did not share her sentiment. Bobby Gadsby, who recently purchased a home along the road, said she was very unhappy about it.

“It’s insane to do this during the holidays,” Gadsby said. “Why couldn’t they have waited until February?”

Work will occur overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Extra noise will be associated with the milling and repaving, too, as improvements are made.

Overnight delays are possible.

Myrtle Beach, SC
