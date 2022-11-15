Read full article on original website
My Labs Are Normal. Why Do I Still Have Thyroid Symptoms?
Countless patients visit their doctors for their annual physicals with complaints that include fatigue, weight gain, anxiety and more. Their doctors then perform screenings that include thyroid labs, only for the labs to come back “normal.” However, if you are experiencing a list of symptoms that are common thyroid symptoms, there’s a chance that there’s something your doctor has missed.
How to Cure Hypothyroidism and Anxiety
In medicine, hypothyroidism and anxiety aren’t typically associated. It is usually depression associated with a low thyroid function and anxiety with high. But many of my patients found their anxiety disappear with proper thyroid function. Why is this? Could low thyroid be the answer to treatment-resistant anxiety? Many patients come to me taking thyroid but are not feeling better. Others presented with subclinical hypothyroid. Why is this? Let’s explore more about these issues. I should note that hormone interactions in the body are very complex. This article does not serve as a full primer but a short introduction.
Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Disease
There’s increasing evidence to suggest that low levels of vitamin D may play a role in thyroid disorders. For instance, research has suggested a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and autoimmune thyroid disorders, namely Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the most common cause of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), and Grave’s disease, characterized by an overactive thyroid.
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Impact Thyroid Function?
Research Documents the Connection Between the 2 Autoimmune Diseases. One study from Israeli researchers, published in October 2018 in Best Practices and Research Clinical Rheumatology, evaluated nearly 12,000 people with RA and compared them to 58,000 Israelis without the disease and documented that the diseases are linked. Researchers found that the rate of thyroid dysfunction — either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism — was increased in people with RA compared with others, with the former more common than the latter. “Physicians treating patients with RA should be aware of the possibility of comorbid thyroid dysfunction,” the researchers concluded.
Reading Your Thyroid Blood Test Results
Thyroid blood tests are an important part of diagnosing and treating thyroid disorders. Understanding results, however, takes some knowledge about what these tests check for, how they affect your thyroid, and how they do or don’t interact with one another. Without this, some of the test results can be...
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why
At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
Left-handed people are more likely to be mentally ill – now we know why
Left-handed individuals only make up 10 percent of the world’s population. Despite that small number, 40 percent of all cases of severe mental illness come from left-handed individuals. Scientists aren’t quite sure why mental illnesses have a higher chance of manifesting in left-handed people, but they believe it could be directly tied to the way their brains are wired.
New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
