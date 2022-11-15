2009 marks the 10th consecutive year that the Canadian Hypertension Education Program (CHEP) has updated recommendations for the management of hypertension. The CHEP is a program of the Canadian Hypertension Society, Blood Pressure Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Canadian Council of Cardiovascular Nurses, the Canadian Pharmacists Association and the College of Family Physicians of Canada. The CHEP makes substantive efforts to harmonize recommendations for the management of hypertension with other organizations that produce guidelines on blood pressure-lowering therapy. In particular, the 2009 CHEP recommendations are harmonized with those of the Canadian Diabetes Association, the Canadian Society of Nephrology and the Canadian Stroke Network.

