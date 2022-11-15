Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Jerry C. Urness
Jerry Carl Urness passed from natural causes Oct. 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Astoria, Ore., June 5, 1936, to Charles and Vivian Urness. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers were Charles (C.R.) and Edward Urness. Jerry’s family moved from Bellingham, Wash.,...
Obituary: Leora Ramsay
Leora May Ramsay (Barnedt) of Arlington, Ore., passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, after several months of health complications. The last two weeks of her life were spent in Good Shepherd Hospital and Geneva House in Hermiston, Ore. There she was cared for with dignity, honor and love and her family shared that time with her.
Obituary: J. Arthur Decker
J. Arthur Decker, known by all his friends and family as Art, passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side on Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., at the age of 85. Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Grass Valley, Ore., he was the eldest son of John J. Decker and Marguerite (Mitchell) Decker, his parents, who proceeded him in death. He had two siblings, sister Nancy Hein (Yakima, Wash.) and brother Don and Anita Decker (Hood River, Ore.). Art and his wife Shirley Sather were married Dec. 28, 1958. He was beloved by his family, and those who loved him will miss Art.
Obituary: Carlos Oriz Jr.
Carlos Alberto Oriz Jr., a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 25, 2000, in The Dalles to Carlos Alberto Oriz Sr. and April Dawn Idema Oriz. He was a lovely son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. He loved to...
