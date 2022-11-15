Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
"Knives are out for Kevin": McCarthy's dream of becoming House speaker just became a nightmare
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., path to becoming House speaker got a lot dicier after Republicans failed to pull off the "red wave" he had predicted for weeks. Republicans are still likely to take over the House of Representatives but McCarthy's grasp on the speakership may be a struggle...
MSNBC
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
McCarthy faces tough math problem in House speaker's race if GOP wins majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may face a difficult path to lead the House of Representatives if Republicans win a slim majority in Congress.
KSAT 12
Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
House GOP selects Scalise for majority leader, McCarthy up for speaker
The House Republican Caucus today nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House, and Whip Steve Scalise for Majority Leader. McCarthy beat back a challenge from Arizona Republican Andy Biggs. The Republican Party is poised to take a narrow majority when the 118th Congress begins in January, but a handful of races remain too close to call.
House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker
House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short
YOU CAN EXHALE — “Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President JOE BIDEN said it was ‘unlikely’ it was fired from Russia,” the AP reports from Warsaw. “Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.”
House GOP picks Emmer as GOP whip, Scalise as leader
House Republicans elected Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chief of their campaign team,to be House majority whip in a closed-door conference vote on Tuesday, ending a closely-fought race with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The conference separately voted to elect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as majority leader...
McCarthy's next step on the GOP tightrope: Navigating concessions to conservatives
The Republican leader must balance anything he gives to the Freedom Caucus on House rules with the likelihood that it will further embolden moderates.
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
