TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
The Independent

Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote

Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
KSAT 12

Kevin McCarthy elected House GOP leader over objections from Chip Roy, Michael Cloud and other hard-liners

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won his party's nomination for House Speaker, but not without some pushback from Texas conservatives. During the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday to pick its leadership for the next Congress, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, as an alternative candidate for speaker in a direct challenge to McCarthy, according to a source familiar with the secret ballot voting process. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, seconded the nomination. Both members belong to the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, which has long challenged the status quo among the Republican conference.
WWL-AMFM

House GOP selects Scalise for majority leader, McCarthy up for speaker

The House Republican Caucus today nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House, and Whip Steve Scalise for Majority Leader. McCarthy beat back a challenge from Arizona Republican Andy Biggs. The Republican Party is poised to take a narrow majority when the 118th Congress begins in January, but a handful of races remain too close to call.
Axios

House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker

House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short

YOU CAN EXHALE — “Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President JOE BIDEN said it was ‘unlikely’ it was fired from Russia,” the AP reports from Warsaw. “Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.”
The Hill

House GOP picks Emmer as GOP whip, Scalise as leader

House Republicans elected Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chief of their campaign team,to be House majority whip in a closed-door conference vote on Tuesday, ending a closely-fought race with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The conference separately voted to elect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as majority leader...
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
