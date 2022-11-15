(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

