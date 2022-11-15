ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting over stolen Xbox; Milwaukee man gets probation

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to three years of probation for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot over a stolen Xbox that took place in March. Anthony Erby, 19, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of second-degree reckless injury was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital

EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
EAGLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
MILWAUKEE, WI

