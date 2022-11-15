Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
CBS 58
Residence bombarded with gunfire near 88th & Hampton, 137 bullet casings found at the scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report finding 137 bullet casings at the scene of a residence near 88th St. and Hampton Ave. after a gunfire incident around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Incredibly, no one was injured during this incident. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing and...
Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire: one killed
The Milwaukee Police Department said one person has died following a car crash Friday night. The crash happened near 2nd and Maple shortly before 9 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Milwaukee building, catches fire; driver dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person is dead after their car crashed into a building and caught fire Friday night, Nov. 18. Intense fire and smoke filled the air near 2nd and Maple just before 9 p.m. Darryl Carter was just a block away, but said you could see the large hole in the building for miles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report three overnight shootings, 1 arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting over stolen Xbox; Milwaukee man gets probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to three years of probation for a shooting in a Walmart parking lot over a stolen Xbox that took place in March. Anthony Erby, 19, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. One count of second-degree reckless injury was dismissed as a part of a plea deal.
CBS 58
Friday night crash results in fatal fire near 2nd and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At about 8:47 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 a Jeep Liberty was traveling south at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building near 2nd and Maple. According to officials, the vehicle caught fire following the crash and the driver, who remained inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WISN
Plane took 'death dive' before crash, pilot tells investigators
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — In a matter of two minutes, a pilot and his co-captain went from fighting to maintain control of a plane as it went into a "death dive" to blindly landing the aircraft in snow onto a golf course, saving the three people and more than 50 dogs on board, the aviators told investigators.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
wlip.com
Zion Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Less Than Two Weeks
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide, the 3rd in the city in under two weeks. Police say they responded Wednesday evening to the 27-hundred block of Hebron Avenue. Upon arrival they found a man with bullet wounds outside. That victim, identified as 42-year-old David Garibay of Zion, was transported to Vista East in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. The incident remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Man killed by Amtrak train coming from Chicago while trying to cross tracks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after an Amtrak train, coming from Chicago, hit his car in Wisconsin Thursday night. The crash took place just after 5 p.m. in Brookfield, just outside of Milwaukee.Police said it appears the driver of the car tried to cross the train tracks, despite crossing guards being down. The driver was killed. Nobody on the train was hurt.
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
Darrell Brooks returns to court Thursday on Milwaukee charges
Darrell Brooks will be in the Milwaukee County Courthouse Thursday for a final pre-trial hearing on several Milwaukee charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
