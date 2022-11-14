Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Navy veteran awarded for 60 total years of service
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Retired Navy Commander John Bogan was honored Thursday with the Shelby County Veteran of the Year award by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. 30 years in the military and 30 years right here in Shelby County. “My classifications were everything from confidential, secret, top secret,...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
Memphis City Councilwoman gets letter of reprimand for alleged mistreatment of staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two months after getting sworn in, Memphis City Councilwoman Terri Dockery has received an official reprimand for allegedly mistreating staff. According to a letter obtained by FOX13, Dockery has been “subjecting staff members to threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other actions”. It goes...
Shelby County District Attorney hires new ADAs and non-attorney staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Wednesday that his office has hired six new Assistant District Attorneys and other non-attorney staff members. In a news release, Mulroy said Addie Burks, Rob Gowen, Matthew Ian John, Kindle Nance, Katie Ratton, and Monica Timmerman are the new...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch voluntary annexation request to move ahead
A voluntary request for annexation into Olive Branch has been heard and approved by the city’s Board of Aldermen. Tuesday night’s board meeting heard the request for two parcels of land to be added into the Olive Branch land area. One parcel is in the area of Laughter Road and I-269, while the other is north of the first one, east of Pleasant Hill Road. The areas up for annexation are labeled on the map. Both areas are owned by the same family, according to information provided by the city.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando still waiting on park tax result
Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
shelby-news.com
Newly named commission will help management of Germantown aquifer
The city’s Environmental Commission is “broadening its purpose.”. The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to rename the 9-member commission to the Natural Resources Commission in an effort to expand its qualifications and duties. The commission will serve in an advisory capacity and respond to requests...
Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards. It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to. “Once I reset that password, I could […]
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday
As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
Help available for thousands of MSCS students experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New school data shows that as of October 7, 2022, 1,504 Memphis-Shelby County Schools students were experiencing homelessness. That’s nearly a 180-percent increase from the fall of 2021 when the number of students experiencing homelessness stood at 538. By November 2022, MSCS reported that over...
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | MSCS should stop dragging its feet with hiring its next superintendent | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If I was grading the Memphis-Shelby County School Board, how can you consider anything other than an "F'?. First of all, it's outrageous to me that it's taken until mid-November to even come up with a timeline for hiring a new superintendent. It's worth noting that...
Three MLGW employees robbed on the job, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water employees were robbed while on duty on Friday, November 11, MLGW told FOX13. The robbery happened on North Woodlake Circle around 8:30 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MLGW said that none of the employees were injured in...
albuquerquenews.net
FedEx to furlough freight workers
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets. The announcement came barely a week after the delivery company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the U.S. due to the deflating COVID-19-driven e-commerce bubble. In an emailed...
shelby-news.com
Board approves townhouse subdivision on Houston Levee
Sixty townhouses will soon be constructed on 12 acres just south of Carriage Crossing. The Villages at Shelby Station received approval from the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night and will be located on the west side of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive. The development will...
New boutique opening in Frayser; developers confident it will jumpstart other new businesses, jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, many of the headlines in Frayser centered around crime, blight and overall neglect. But there's also plenty of pride and resiliency in the North Memphis community. That's showing through city-driven projects and new businesses, including one opening Friday, with high hopes of others not...
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
