A voluntary request for annexation into Olive Branch has been heard and approved by the city’s Board of Aldermen. Tuesday night’s board meeting heard the request for two parcels of land to be added into the Olive Branch land area. One parcel is in the area of Laughter Road and I-269, while the other is north of the first one, east of Pleasant Hill Road. The areas up for annexation are labeled on the map. Both areas are owned by the same family, according to information provided by the city.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO