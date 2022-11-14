ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Navy veteran awarded for 60 total years of service

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Retired Navy Commander John Bogan was honored Thursday with the Shelby County Veteran of the Year award by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. 30 years in the military and 30 years right here in Shelby County. “My classifications were everything from confidential, secret, top secret,...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch voluntary annexation request to move ahead

A voluntary request for annexation into Olive Branch has been heard and approved by the city’s Board of Aldermen. Tuesday night’s board meeting heard the request for two parcels of land to be added into the Olive Branch land area. One parcel is in the area of Laughter Road and I-269, while the other is north of the first one, east of Pleasant Hill Road. The areas up for annexation are labeled on the map. Both areas are owned by the same family, according to information provided by the city.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando still waiting on park tax result

Hernando won’t know the official results of the “Pennies for Parks” tax inititiative until Monday when the numbers are officially certified by the county Election Commission. Voters on election day rejected the tax initiative which would have levied a one cent tax on all prepared foods in...
HERNANDO, MS
shelby-news.com

Newly named commission will help management of Germantown aquifer

The city’s Environmental Commission is “broadening its purpose.”. The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to rename the 9-member commission to the Natural Resources Commission in an effort to expand its qualifications and duties. The commission will serve in an advisory capacity and respond to requests...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Officials investigate after Tipton County cyber attack

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Tipton County officials are checking administrative bank accounts after a cyber attack compromised at least three county credit cards.  It was a normal Monday morning, according to Tipton County Trustee Kristie Maxwell until she tried to log into her email account, and wasn’t able to.  “Once I reset that password, I could […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday

As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
MEMPHIS, TN
albuquerquenews.net

FedEx to furlough freight workers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets. The announcement came barely a week after the delivery company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the U.S. due to the deflating COVID-19-driven e-commerce bubble. In an emailed...
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

Board approves townhouse subdivision on Houston Levee

Sixty townhouses will soon be constructed on 12 acres just south of Carriage Crossing. The Villages at Shelby Station received approval from the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night and will be located on the west side of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive. The development will...
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy