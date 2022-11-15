Read full article on original website
Why are the street lights purple?Milwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
marquettewire.org
Making toys accessible for all of Milwaukee County
For families of children with delayed cognitive or motor development, the toy market can be limiting in terms of both selection and financial availability. The Marquette College of Engineering has partnered alongside the Penfield Children’s Center to develop and adapt toys to better serve children with varied or limited abilities across Milwaukee County. The center, an institution sponsored by Kohl’s Building Blocks Program, specializes in providing early education and other services to disabled pupils and their families.
marquettewire.org
Golf team utilizes indoor training facility, “The Lab”
The winter weather has shut down golf courses for the season, but that hasn’t stopped Marquette’s golf team from putting the ball in the hole. And within the Golden Eagles program, there is an importance of practicing all-year around. “It’s harder to get back and compete at the...
marquettewire.org
Marquette can’t overcome rough 1st half struggles as it falls to Mississippi State
Coming off a dominant 95-58 over Long Island University last week, the Marquette men’s basketball team traveled to Ft. Myers, Florida to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs as part of the Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Games. Despite 16 points from junior guard Tyler Kolek, 13 of which came in...
marquettewire.org
Golden Eagles in search of first Big East title since 2013
On Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST the Big East Volleyball Tournament will commence inside D.J. Sokol Arena on Creighton University’s campus. There will be six teams playing in the tournament for the first time since conference realignment. The old format of the tournament included four teams. As the No....
marquettewire.org
Turnovers, King fouling out cost women’s basketball Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
Entering the day with a chance to hoist a hubcap on the national stage, the Marquette women’s basketball team fell to No. 20 UCLA by a score of 66-58 in overtime Monday afternoon in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game. “I’m just really proud of our program for the...
marquettewire.org
Despite injuries, men’s cross country runner David Zeller stays determined
Seven years ago, junior David Zeller joined his high school’s cross-country team because he did not feel like trying out for soccer. “I accidentally got good at cross-country in high school. Then, one of the guys I was teammates with in high school, he ran here for a couple years and got me interested in here. Then I met Coach Sean and it’s all history,” Zeller said.
marquettewire.org
MOSES: University needs to protect women of color
Black girls, that soon become Black women, learn at a young age that they are valuable. Not the kind of value that makes diamonds attractive, but the kind of value that makes us vulnerable to human trafficking. Because everyone knows, when Black women and girls go missing, the world goes silent.
marquettewire.org
Editorial: Be kind, mindful during the holidays
For many students at Marquette, the holidays are often accompanied by home visits, family time and traditional American meals and celebrations. But, it is important to remember that not all Marquette students have the same experience surrounding the holiday season. For students who do not have as traditional of holiday experiences, it is important that they can find comfort in their “home away from home.”
marquettewire.org
Intergenerational housing: St. Camillus lifestyle
Not many college campuses offer intergenerational living opportunities for students, but Marquette provides this opportunity through St. Camillus. St. Camillus is offering a new opportunity this year that offers off-campus housing to Marquette students in exchange for weekly volunteering. Life plan communities, like St. Camillus, allow access to several types...
marquettewire.org
Waukesha Strong
Blue lights, the sounds of singing to “Lean On Me,” by Bill Withers, tears, prayer, support and remembrance from hundreds of people, including victims, family, friends and community members filled Cutler Park to honor the lives that were taken a year ago at the 2021 Waukesha County Christmas Parade.
marquettewire.org
REVIEW: Electric energy at “Gimme Gimme Disco”
When I entered the room, I was greeted by bell bottoms, afros, funky patterns, sequins and of course, a giant disco ball hanging from the ceiling. The light hit the disco ball at the perfect angle, creating sparkles of light covering the large audience on the dance floor. What felt like a dream was a reality: A 70s disco-inspired dance party.
