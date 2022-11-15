ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Making toys accessible for all of Milwaukee County

For families of children with delayed cognitive or motor development, the toy market can be limiting in terms of both selection and financial availability. The Marquette College of Engineering has partnered alongside the Penfield Children’s Center to develop and adapt toys to better serve children with varied or limited abilities across Milwaukee County. The center, an institution sponsored by Kohl’s Building Blocks Program, specializes in providing early education and other services to disabled pupils and their families.
Golf team utilizes indoor training facility, “The Lab”

The winter weather has shut down golf courses for the season, but that hasn’t stopped Marquette’s golf team from putting the ball in the hole. And within the Golden Eagles program, there is an importance of practicing all-year around. “It’s harder to get back and compete at the...
Golden Eagles in search of first Big East title since 2013

On Wednesday at 1 p.m. CST the Big East Volleyball Tournament will commence inside D.J. Sokol Arena on Creighton University’s campus. There will be six teams playing in the tournament for the first time since conference realignment. The old format of the tournament included four teams. As the No....
Despite injuries, men’s cross country runner David Zeller stays determined

Seven years ago, junior David Zeller joined his high school’s cross-country team because he did not feel like trying out for soccer. “I accidentally got good at cross-country in high school. Then, one of the guys I was teammates with in high school, he ran here for a couple years and got me interested in here. Then I met Coach Sean and it’s all history,” Zeller said.
MOSES: University needs to protect women of color

Black girls, that soon become Black women, learn at a young age that they are valuable. Not the kind of value that makes diamonds attractive, but the kind of value that makes us vulnerable to human trafficking. Because everyone knows, when Black women and girls go missing, the world goes silent.
Editorial: Be kind, mindful during the holidays

For many students at Marquette, the holidays are often accompanied by home visits, family time and traditional American meals and celebrations. But, it is important to remember that not all Marquette students have the same experience surrounding the holiday season. For students who do not have as traditional of holiday experiences, it is important that they can find comfort in their “home away from home.”
Intergenerational housing: St. Camillus lifestyle

Not many college campuses offer intergenerational living opportunities for students, but Marquette provides this opportunity through St. Camillus. St. Camillus is offering a new opportunity this year that offers off-campus housing to Marquette students in exchange for weekly volunteering. Life plan communities, like St. Camillus, allow access to several types...
Waukesha Strong

Blue lights, the sounds of singing to “Lean On Me,” by Bill Withers, tears, prayer, support and remembrance from hundreds of people, including victims, family, friends and community members filled Cutler Park to honor the lives that were taken a year ago at the 2021 Waukesha County Christmas Parade.
REVIEW: Electric energy at “Gimme Gimme Disco”

When I entered the room, I was greeted by bell bottoms, afros, funky patterns, sequins and of course, a giant disco ball hanging from the ceiling. The light hit the disco ball at the perfect angle, creating sparkles of light covering the large audience on the dance floor. What felt like a dream was a reality: A 70s disco-inspired dance party.
