Washington Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest's third NFL interception is among top Week 11 highlights after the former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout's dived for a Davis Mills pass off of Texans receiver Brandin Cooks' helmet and managed to stay in bounds before going out at the Washington 3-yard line during a 23-10 win against Houston. ...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO