Related
US condemns latest North Korean missile launch
The U.S. State Department on Friday denounced North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) hours earlier in violation of United Nations resolutions. “The United States condemns the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch,” said spokesman Ned Price. “This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations...
Canceled crab harvests for Alaska and WA to cost fisheries $287 million, say US senators
In a letter from Senators Cantwell, Murray and others call for ‘immediate and decisive action’ to shore up fisheries after historic closures.
Climate Activists Who Glued Themselves to Rubens Masterpiece Face Legal Action
In August, climate change activists glued themselves to the frame of a Peter Paul Rubens painting at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich. According to a report in Monopol, the legal consequences of that action have arrived. The Munich District Court has issued criminal orders against the two activists who stuck themselves to the frame and one against the protestor who filmed the action. The Munich I Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that “a significant” but unnamed fine was applied in each case. “We will of course assert our claims under civil law,” Tine Nehler, a spokeswoman for the Pinakotheken said, suggesting that...
