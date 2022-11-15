Read full article on original website
Lake effect snow impacts portions of Northeast Ohio: Updates at 5 a.m.
We're monitoring the lake effect snow impacting areas of Northeast Ohio. Here's our team coverage from 5 a.m.
Live weather updates: Tracking lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's the reality of living in Northeast Ohio. Wintry weather has officially made its return... Snow showers are expected in the snowbelt region Thursday with lingering showers into Friday. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Geauga counties as well as a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County.
Holiday events happening near you in Northeast Ohio: 2022 guide
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 11, 2022. As the holiday season gets underway, many towns and cities in Northeast Ohio are officially celebrating Christmas cheer. So what's happening near you? We've compiled a list of holiday-related events for your family to...
ODOT searches for plow drivers as it prepares for lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As portions of the primary snowbelt prepare for accumulating snow, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are also getting ready for the wintry weather. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
The hilarious way viewers responded when 3News' Austin Love didn't wear a hat during snow coverage
CLEVELAND — As lake effect snow pounded portions of Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning, 3News’ Austin Love was there to help capture the weather story. But he did it all without wearing a hat – and his iconic hair quickly became coated in a layer of snow.
COVID-19 community spread continues to improve in Northeast Ohio; CDC reports 2 counties remain 'high'
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop for most parts of Northeast Ohio. In the latest community level update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all but two Northeast Ohio counties find themselves at either the "low" or "medium" category.
Winning Powerball lottery numbers from November 16 drawing: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Powerball story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $76 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below...
Northeast Ohio pediatric doctors contending with 'enormous wave' of sick children
CLEVELAND — Infections of RSV are spiking across the country and it’s no different in Northeast Ohio. RSV is the most widespread among children and then flu and COVID are not far behind. Dr. Ethan Leonard is the Chief Medical Officer for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's...
Mega Millions winning lottery numbers for November 15, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $207 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
3 Ohio sisters devoted to helping father diagnosed with Alzheimer's
CLEVELAND — An Ohio family is making sure their father remembers how loved he is through the toughest battle of his life. Even through Paul Skrbina’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, the Skrbina sisters have worked hard to keep their parents together, comfortable and looking forward. Stephany and Paul Skrbina created an incredible family foundation. She remembers her wedding day as if it was yesterday.
Jeffrey Dahmer case takes center stage on Dr. Phil
BATH, Ohio — With the Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series thrusting the notorious serial killer back into the public eye, those who knew him the closest say he's nobody to look up to or glamorize. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
