WKYC

Holiday events happening near you in Northeast Ohio: 2022 guide

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 11, 2022. As the holiday season gets underway, many towns and cities in Northeast Ohio are officially celebrating Christmas cheer. So what's happening near you? We've compiled a list of holiday-related events for your family to...
WKYC

3 Ohio sisters devoted to helping father diagnosed with Alzheimer's

CLEVELAND — An Ohio family is making sure their father remembers how loved he is through the toughest battle of his life. Even through Paul Skrbina’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, the Skrbina sisters have worked hard to keep their parents together, comfortable and looking forward. Stephany and Paul Skrbina created an incredible family foundation. She remembers her wedding day as if it was yesterday.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Jeffrey Dahmer case takes center stage on Dr. Phil

BATH, Ohio — With the Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series thrusting the notorious serial killer back into the public eye, those who knew him the closest say he's nobody to look up to or glamorize. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
WKYC

Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
OHIO STATE

