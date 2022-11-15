Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Grab Pares Losses by 24% in Third Quarter; Deliveries Segment Breaks Even Earlier Than Expected
Southeast Asian tech giant Grab reported narrower losses and said its deliveries business broke even for the first time since 2012, in the third quarter. It posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $161 million, a 24% improvement from a year ago. Grab's deliveries segment reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the...
Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences
Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
Home Depot's Q3 Earnings Still Show An Increase In Home Improvement Spending Amid The Housing Slump
The Motley Fool said that investors may want to set their sites on Home Depot as their next investment opportunity, for their long record of success, continued potential for growth, and prominence in the home improvement industry, with 17.2% of the market share. And that was before the third-quarter results were released on Tuesday. According to Forbes, publicly traded companies must issue financial statements quarterly to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which include sales revenue, profits, and losses, among other pertinent fiscal details. This also provides information to shareholders, analysts, and the general public.
Target falls 15% after slashing its 4th-quarter outlook as customers pull back on spending in the face of higher rates and economic angst
Target shares dropped 15% on Wednesday following the retailer's third-quarter earnings report. The company said customers began reducing spending and it now sees same-store sales declining this quarter. Third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.54 a share were below Wall Street's estimate of $2.16 a share. Investors slammed Target shares lower...
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
Target Warning Overshadows Retail Sales Gain; Stock Slumps
U.S. consumers may already be starting to shop as if a recession is right around the corner. While nationwide October retail sales exceeded expectations, Target Corp. (TGT) shares plummeted 15% in on Nov. 16 after the retailer cut its profit outlook for a second time this year, citing a "challenging economic environment" as it reported disappointing quarterly results.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bath & Body Works, Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy's and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bath & Body Works – Bath & Body Works' stock surged 25.2% after reporting per-share earnings that were more than double what analysts had anticipated. The retailer also raised its guidance for full-year per-share earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line – Shares...
No CEO, No Outlook for Kohl’s
Quarterly earnings reports are generally opportunities to compare with the past and look to the future, but the third quarter conference call for troubled Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl’s was anything but that. With last week’s departure of CEO Michelle Gass and interim CEO Tom Kingsbury not present, board chair Peter Boneparth said at the outset: “Given the recent volatility in our business and consumer behavior, the significant macroeconomic headwinds, along with the unexpected CEO transition, we will not be giving guidance for the fourth quarter and are withdrawing our prior outlook for the year.” “I would say that the visibility for the fourth...
Home Depot, Lowe’s to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc and Lowe’s Cos Inc are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices. Wall Street analysts see the largest U.S. home...
Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall
BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
Retail sales, Lowe's, Target earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. An extremely busy morning of economic data for investors to ponder. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending in October to rise 1.0%, up from flat growth in September on rising inflation. Excluding the automotive...
