ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch Live: NASA's Artemis moon rocket counts down to launch

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gEIg_0jBFp4SQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rdu8L_0jBFp4SQ00

NASA is once again counting down to the first flight test of its new 32-story-tall Artemis rocket, the one the agency hopes will carry astronauts back to the moon in just a few years.

The space agency has been struggling to get the multi-billion-dollar rocket off the ground so that it can send a capsule — without a crew on board — around the moon and back, allowing managers to perform critical tests of its systems. Lift-off is now targeted for a two-hour window that opens at 1:04 am EST, Wednesday, Nov. 16, and weather at the launch site in Florida looks promising.

NASA is airing coverage on NASA TV. You can also watch the rocket launch on the livestream below.

Jeremy Parsons, deputy program manager for Exploration Ground Systems at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, told reporters on Monday evening that "countdown so far is proceeding very well and we are on schedule."

"So far, so good," NASA launch commentator Derrol Nail said on Tuesday, around sunset, as workers carefully filled the rocket's fuel tanks with liquid oxygen and hydrogen.

But before too long, the team faced a leak of hydrogen fuel — the same kind of problem that stopped a previous effort to launch this rocket in September.

This time around, mission managers sent "red crew" of three workers out to the launch pad, to the bottom of the dangerous, fully-fueled rocket. They tightened some bolts on a valve that apparently may have been "visibly loose," according to part of an exchange captured on a hot mic, and solved the problem.

The bedeviled team then learned that a critical radar site had suffered a loss of signal. The problem was traced to a faulty Ethernet switch, and this needed fixing as well.

A successful launch would be a key milestone for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to put the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface. The agency has not launched a space vehicle designed to send astronauts to the moon since 1972.

The Artemis rocket's initial launch attempt, in August, got called off because of a faulty engine sensor. After that, leaks of hydrogen fuel required the agency to make repairs. Next, Hurricane Ian rolled in and forced the rocket to roll back to its hangar, which Parsons called "a bit of a let-down."

And once the massive rocket returned to its launch pad on the Florida coast, it got blasted by Hurricane Nicole, which proved to be a stronger storm than officials had expected.

Mission managers have spent much time discussing hurricane damage to a thin strip of caulking material that fills in a small gap at the top of the rocket, up where the Orion crew capsule sits. Some of this material has torn away, and it's too high up to be repaired.

One concern was that more bits might get dislodged during lift-off and strike other parts of the rocket. But NASA's Mike Sarafin, the Artemis I mission manager, says engineers have analyzed the situation extensively and feel it's OK to fly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIz05_0jBFp4SQ00

"We went through that today and we closed that action item," Sarafin told reporters during a conference call on Monday. "I asked if there were any dissenting opinions, there were none, and we accepted that flight rationale."

He says because the Artemis team has persevered through all of these recent setbacks, "that gives me comfort that we're going to be ready when it's our time to fly."

"Our time is coming. And we hope that that is on Wednesday," Sarafin says. "But if Wednesday is not the right day, we will take that next hurdle, that next trial, and persevere through that."

Some spaceflight experts have criticized NASA's new rocket, saying it's far too expensive to be sustainable — the first three flights are expected to cost more than $4 billion each.

And this rocket won't fly all that often. The next flight, to send astronauts around the moon, won't happen for another couple of years. A lunar landing won't happen until at 2025 at the earliest.

But building this big rocket has been a major focus of NASA's human spaceflight program since it stopped flying the space shuttles in 2011.

To focus on the moon and deep space, the agency off-loaded routine trips to the International Space Station to commercial providers. Space capsules operated by the private company SpaceX, founded by wealthy entrepreneur Elon Musk, have been carrying up cargo and operating as space taxis for astronauts.

NASA selected SpaceX to build the lunar lander that will take astronauts from a capsule in orbit around the moon down to the surface. And SpaceX also has a large rocket in development called Starship, which is designed to be reusable and less expensive than NASA's Artemis rocket.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Interesting Engineering

We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why

Alien civilizations may have slowly wiped themselves out due to climate catastrophes on their home planets. In a new paper published in the pre-print server ArXiv, a group of NASA scientists analyzed the 'Great Filter' theory, which posits that ancient alien civilizations may have wiped themselves out before they had any chance of making contact with humanity.
Gizmodo

China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
msn.com

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed

Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy