Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
I-81 opponents hold the entire region hostage to ‘short-term, narrow thinking’ (Your Letters)
As we celebrate the coming of Micron to our region, we need to be cognizant that this announcement is not yet a reality. It still may end up being derailed due to the persistent infighting instigated by a small group of visible, mostly suburban officials who continue to hold the entire region hostage with their unwillingness to accept the new Interstate 81 Project (”State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse,” Nov. 10, 2022).
newyorkupstate.com
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
Mannion, Shiroff headed to mandatory recount; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 30. Chilly again with some snow. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME LIVERPOOL PIZZERIA NOW HOME TO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE: For decades, Liverpool residents would pop into the pizzeria at the southwest corner of Tulip and Oswego streets on the way home to grab a pizza and maybe some wings. Starting this week, you can now stop in for hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves or perhaps some shawarma, and finish with fresh baklava. Contractors spent the last six months transforming what had been Pizza Villa for 20 years into The Kabob House, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in meat, fish or vegetables grilled over an open charcoal fire. (Charlie Miller photo)
iheartoswego.com
Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022
Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
Today’s obit: Jacqueline Bashore was a regular at Cicero Senior Citizen Center
Jacqueline R. Bashore, 90, of Cicero, died on Nov. 12 following a brief illness. She was born in Muncie, Indiana. Bashore married her husband, Harold, in 1955 and they later made their home in North Syracuse. The couple retired to Florida, but returned to Central New York in 2006 and...
‘Family Feud’ results: How did Central New York family do in 2nd episode?
A Central New York family returned to “Family Feud” Thursday after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. Did that experience help them win a second episode?. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared as the reigning champions to “feud” with the Jones family, who jumped out to an early lead with the first category: “If a man can’t make ____, I’ll dump him.” The Joneses correctly guessed money, food, love/babies, time for me and “make me happy,” but blanked on the final survey response: Conversation. The O’Gormans failed to steal, so the Jones started with 92 points.
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
John Mannion adds to small lead over Rebecca Shiroff with senate race headed to hand recount
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John Mannion added to his small lead over challenger Rebecca Shiroff on Thursday when the Onondaga County Board of Elections factored in an additional 78 absentee votes from their 50th District race. Mannion’s unofficial lead bumped up to 41 votes out of more than 120,000...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Daniel Alexander named chief administrative officer at New York hospital
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Alexander, MD, was named chief administrative officer at Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital, Finger Lakes 1 News reported Nov. 16. He joined Auburn Orthopedic Specialists in October and has more than 20 years of experience. He will continue his orthopedic practice alongside his new role. As chief administrative...
Everything coming to Downtown Syracuse for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holiday season quickly catches up to us, the Downtown Committee for Downtown Syracuse has announced the return of the areas annual holiday traditions! The Downtown Committee said they are, “excited to raise awareness about all of the unique gift options, offerings and holiday experiences found here, in downtown Syracuse.” […]
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
Rep. John Katko to give farewell address at Syracuse University
U.S. Rep. John Katko plans to give a farewell address at Syracuse University as he enters his final month representing Central New York in Congress. Katko, R-Camillus, announced in January that he would retire at the end of his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. He will deliver the...
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0