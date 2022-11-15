Read full article on original website
Related
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
ValueWalk
Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
Lowe’s moves higher while Home Depot moves lower on similar results. Lowe’s position with DIY has it set up for a better 2023. Lowe’s dividend is more attractive because the growth is more reliable. Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) is up strong following a solid report that was foreshadowed by...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock falls as retailer plans to issue shares to pay off some debt
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped after it said in public filings Monday that it planned to issue stock to repay a small portion of its hefty debt load. The retailer said it would issue 11.7 million shares to some holders of its bonds. Bed Bath & Beyond has three...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
NBC Connecticut
Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences
Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
NASDAQ
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
kalkinemedia.com
Gap beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand for formal clothing
(Reuters) -Gap Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and posted a profit on Thursday, helped by steady demand for its formal clothing and dresses even as decades-high inflation squeezes consumer spending. Shares of the company jumped about 11% in extended trading. Affluent consumers have been preferring more formal...
Investopedia
Target Warning Overshadows Retail Sales Gain; Stock Slumps
U.S. consumers may already be starting to shop as if a recession is right around the corner. While nationwide October retail sales exceeded expectations, Target Corp. (TGT) shares plummeted 15% in on Nov. 16 after the retailer cut its profit outlook for a second time this year, citing a "challenging economic environment" as it reported disappointing quarterly results.
CNBC
Gap beats on third-quarter revenue, but tempers expectations for holiday season
Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
104.1 WIKY
Home Depot, Lowe’s to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc and Lowe’s Cos Inc are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices. Wall Street analysts see the largest U.S. home...
CNBC
Kohl's pulls full-year outlook, citing retail volatility and economic headwinds
Kohl's withdrew its guidance for the year, citing a volatile retail environment and economic pressures. The retailer said earlier this month that CEO Michelle Gass would step down in December. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors as its sales have declined. Kohl's also reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday,...
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end lower as investors hit pause on stock- market rally, Target results disappoint
U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday following a big profit miss at Target heading into the holiday season and as strong October retail sales revived concerns about the Federal Reserve’s likely pace of interest rate hikes. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 32.94 points, or 0.8%, ending at 3,958.79, near...
NASDAQ
Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
CNBC
Walmart raises outlook as groceries boost sales, inventory glut recedes
Walmart's grocery business buoyed its third-quarter earnings and revenue, which surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said consumers are watching how they spend and trading down to cheaper items, such as hot dogs and beans. Walmart also announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. The discounter beat...
Comments / 0