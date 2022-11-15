ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Miami Hurricanes chasing NC State commit, in contact multiple times per week

By Matt Shodell
On3.com
 3 days ago
(Ethan McDowell/On3)

The Miami Hurricanes’ running back room was depleted by injury this season, with Don Chaney and TreVonte’ Citizen going down before the year (Chaney could come back soon), and Henry Parrish missing two games including the most recent one.

So yes, UM needs some help in this coming up running backs class or the portal. And a new relatively recent offer went out to Kyron “KJ” Jones out of Charlotte (NC) Christian.

Jones is committed to NC State – he announced that a day after getting the Miami offer and it was previously planned. And he remains on board with the Wolfpack. But it’s a sign not just of Miami’s need at the position but also to the coaches’ determination that Jones says he continues to hear from UM multiple times a week.

“It’s coach (Mario) Cristobal and (Kevin) Smith I’m talking to,” he said. “I think they are trying to build genuine relationships and stuff, not trying to fake tell me to come. It’s more building relationships and that type of thing.

“They seem like good people as far as personality-wise, I feel like they want to have a good purpose in how they carry themselves. Two great guys.”

Jones declined to say if he will be taking any visits before signing, but he does plan to signing December (he’s enrolling next summer).

He says he committed to NC State because “it felt like a family environment there, a place I can succeed athletically and academically, it felt like home.”

This season Jones has rushed for over 1,300 yards, adding 200 receiving yards with 20 TDs. He also starts at cornerback and has 30 tackles.

“I’ve heard comparisons to Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook with my running style,” he says. “I’m also on the bigger side and fast (at 6-0 and 195 pounds), so I’ve heard Herschel Walker too.”

CaneSport’s take

It’s going to be tough to sway Jones, who lives a few hours drive from NC State’s campus, but obviously Miami coaches don’t feel like they are wasting their time or they wouldn’t be contacting him two to three times a week. So a new name to keep on your radar. In this new NIL world anything can happen, right?

On3.com

