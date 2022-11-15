ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning CaneSport 11.15.22

By Matt Shodell
 3 days ago
WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, be sure to tune into CaneSport Live at 8 p.m. tonight as Gary Ferman will discuss all things Canes with fans.

This morning we have some more recruiting news for you. It starts with a new RB target out of North Carolina, KJ Jones. He’s an NC State commit, but Miami is pushing and he updates where things stand.

Plus we catch up with commit Raul Aguirre, who was in the stands for the win over Georgia Tech and has some information on the Miami Hurricanes commit group chat and where things stand with the other commitments.

Then we turn our attention to the 2024 class with an update on Md. WR Elijah Moore, who has an offer from a Canes program he says was one of his dream schools.

There’s also our weekly feature Canes in the NFL including stats and highlights.

From yesterday? We had updates with Mario Cristobal in the morning and again in the afternoon, plus had the takes of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele coming off last weekend’s win and with Clemson up next.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Out of state WR with Miami Hurricanes offer impressed by UM recruiting strategy: “Miami was one of my dream schools”

Mario Cristobal on Miami Hurricanes offense this a.m.: As QB Jacurri Brown gets more reps “people will see how special he is”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Jacurri just has….”it” … Posted by MattDamon

I know it’s one one game. I know he is not perfect. I know half of you are going to be critical ….but how can you not root for him to be our QB of the future. He seems like a natural leader ( unlike our starting QB), well spoken ( unlike our other Backup QB) , athletic as hell. If he can develop as passer I think we might have something special.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’re still tight as a class, all good. I don’t see anyone else decommitting.”

Miami commit Raul Aguirre

