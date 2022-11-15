ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Javon Bullard, AD Mitchell

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SG4FI_0jBFmI3M00

Georgia emerged from Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in relatively good shape on the injury front. The only new name to monitor was Javon Bullard, as he initially battled through a knee injury before returning to the game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided greater detail on Bullard’s status entering this week’s game against Kentucky.

“Bullard has a lower leg contusion. It’s like below the knee,” Smart said. “I think he’s going to be fine. I think he was limited a little bit yesterday in some of the workout stuff they did. But we fully expect him to be able to play.

In the event Bullard isn’t able to play, Georgia will turn to Tykee Smith at the star position. Smith has played regularly this season, starting three games for Georgia. The Bulldogs have had to battle injury in the secondary this season, as Dan Jackson and William Poole are out for the season.

Smart also provided greater detail on AD Mitchell. The wide receiver did not travel for the game against Kentucky and has played just five snaps since the start of the Samford game as he has dealt with a high ankle sprain.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Committee was put on the spot late Tuesday night with questions about Georgia compared to Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, are 10-0 and the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game will likely sail into the CFP final four after facing a yet-to-be-determined three-loss opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Have Special Linebacker On The Way in Raylen Wilson

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Tallahassee - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know Kirby Smart and his staff are putting together one of the best defensive classes we’ve seen since Kirby’s arrival to Athens. The Bulldogs still need to find another couple...
ATHENS, GA
helihub.com

Archer Selects Site in Georgia for Manufacturing Facility

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft announced plans to locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of...
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Cold and dry weather continues this weekend

Friday morning temperatures dropped to 30 degrees at the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Meanwhile, temperatures were as low as 19 degrees in Blairsville, and 25 degrees in Alpharetta!. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City reports that these cold temperatures have effectively ended the growing season for Metro...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
WGAU

Athens lawmaker to serve in House leadership post

Effingham County state Rep Jon Burns will be the next Speaker of the Georgia House: he was chosen in Monday’s legislative caucus in Atlanta to take over for Blue Ridge Republican David Ralston, who is stepping down after twelve years in the Speaker’s chair. Athens state Representative Houston...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy