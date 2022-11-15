ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash is on the southbound side at mile marker 132 and has the right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Resurfacing of Westover Drive section underway in Danville, Virginia

Milling and paving is underway on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The work, which began on Monday, will require alternating lane closures. The resurfacing project will be completed in two to three weeks, depending on temperatures and precipitation. When milling and paving is completed, the street will...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police investigating shooting in Northwest

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in which they say a person sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest. Police say they did not locate a victim at the scene but were able to find evidence of a shooting at a home.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one hurt early Thursday. Police say around 4 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Authorities say responding officers did not find anyone hurt at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man shot in the back in Greenfield Market parking lot in Lynchburg: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is now investigating following a malicious wounding in the area around the Greenfield Market on Thursday afternoon. LPD said the incident is reported to have happened in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. At 12:59 p.m., officers initially responded to 800 Greenfield...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in Piney Forest Road shooting

A Danville man was arrested today in connection with a shooting that left another man injured. DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a firearm in connection with a felony. Richardson is being held in the Danville City jail...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy