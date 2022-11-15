LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO