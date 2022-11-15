Read full article on original website
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash is on the southbound side at mile marker 132 and has the right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
WDBJ7.com
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Westover Drive section underway in Danville, Virginia
Milling and paving is underway on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The work, which began on Monday, will require alternating lane closures. The resurfacing project will be completed in two to three weeks, depending on temperatures and precipitation. When milling and paving is completed, the street will...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigating shooting in Northwest
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in which they say a person sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest. Police say they did not locate a victim at the scene but were able to find evidence of a shooting at a home.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash cleared along I-81N
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N is causing four miles of delays Sunday. The crash was at mile marker 134.6, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
WSLS
18-year-old convicted in connection with October 2021 armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with an armed robbery that happened last October, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. On Oct. 7, 2021, around 3:32 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department got reports of a robbery and shots fired in the...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one hurt early Thursday. Police say around 4 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Authorities say responding officers did not find anyone hurt at...
WSET
Man shot in the back in Greenfield Market parking lot in Lynchburg: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is now investigating following a malicious wounding in the area around the Greenfield Market on Thursday afternoon. LPD said the incident is reported to have happened in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. At 12:59 p.m., officers initially responded to 800 Greenfield...
chathamstartribune.com
Man arrested in Piney Forest Road shooting
A Danville man was arrested today in connection with a shooting that left another man injured. DeShawn Delane Richardson, 20, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a firearm in connection with a felony. Richardson is being held in the Danville City jail...
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
WSLS
Man wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with Martinsville stabbing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 33-year-old man is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a man and a woman, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Authorities say it happened Thursday (Nov. 17) at about 5:00 p.m. on Progress Drive in Martinsville after...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
WDBJ7.com
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
WDBJ7.com
Iron & Ale restaurant set to reopen after fatal shooting; memorial scheduled
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Iron & Ale restaurant plans a reopening Saturday, November 19, after being closed since a fatal shooting November 11. Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners, was shot and killed, allegedly by Derek Lewis, who has since been arrested. Anyone who knew...
wakg.com
Some Pittsylvania County Water Customers to Experience Outage on Thursday
The Pittsylvania County Department of Public Works will be repairing a water main leak along Mt. Cross Road on Thursday. Pittsylvania County water customers in this area will experience interrupted water service or loss of pressure from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This temporary outage will affect customers located...
