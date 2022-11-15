ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Out of state WR with Miami Hurricanes offer impressed by UM recruiting strategy: "Miami was one of my dream schools"

By Izubee Charles
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeslA_0jBFldMI00
(Credit: Ryan Snyder/BWI)

This 2024 standout WR has a Miami Hurricanes offer and UM has a special place in his heart. What's impressed him about the Canes?

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

12 young players that Miami can build around moving forward

The Miami Hurricanes football program is rebuilding. That means it is time to identify which players are going to be good fits for the Mario Cristobal era moving forward. This article looks to identify young, talented players that have the right mindset and approach to help build UM to being a relevant team in the future. Not only are these players talented between the lines, but they also embrace the work it takes off the field to maximize that talent.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

5-star WR Brandon Inniss reaffirms Ohio State commitment

Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss has been committed to Ohio State since June. That hasn’t stopped other programs, especially his hometown Miami Hurricanes, from trying to flip the nation’s No. 3 receiver. After Buckeyes four-star running back commit Mark Fletcher, a high school...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment

Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

Florida linebacker Diwun Black dismissed from team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida linebacker Diwun Black is no longer a member of the football team, Gators Online has learned. The former JUCO transfer was dismissed from the Gators on Sunday for undisclosed disciplinary reasons, according to a source close to the program. Black is no longer listed on the 2022 roster.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy