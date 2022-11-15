Tesla Factory Construction Workers to Sue Over Conditions

AFP via Getty

Construction workers who helped build Tesla a massive “gigafactory” in Austin , Texas, are set to file a complaint and a case referral with the Department of Labor on Tuesday alleging exploitative work conditions, according to a report. Whistleblowers say they were left vulnerable to injury and wage theft due to alleged labor violations. One worker, named only as Victor by The Guardian , claims his team was directed to work on the factory roof at night without lights and on top of turbines blowing smoke without being given protective masks. He also says he was asked to work on a flooded floor of the factory despite seeing live wiring in the area and cords in the water. He says he told his wife: “I’m going to die in this factory.” Speaking about his perception of the conditions at the factory generally, Victor added: “I don’t think it was humane.”

Read it at The Guardian