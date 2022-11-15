ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tesla Factory Construction Workers to Sue Over Conditions

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjhiQ_0jBFlMY300
AFP via Getty

Construction workers who helped build Tesla a massive “gigafactory” in Austin , Texas, are set to file a complaint and a case referral with the Department of Labor on Tuesday alleging exploitative work conditions, according to a report. Whistleblowers say they were left vulnerable to injury and wage theft due to alleged labor violations. One worker, named only as Victor by The Guardian , claims his team was directed to work on the factory roof at night without lights and on top of turbines blowing smoke without being given protective masks. He also says he was asked to work on a flooded floor of the factory despite seeing live wiring in the area and cords in the water. He says he told his wife: “I’m going to die in this factory.” Speaking about his perception of the conditions at the factory generally, Victor added: “I don’t think it was humane.”

Read it at The Guardian

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

What items TSA allows at airports

AUSTIN, Texas — As the holidays creep closer, airports across the nation will see an uptick in travelers, including at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA). The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants travelers to be prepared before the screening process. On its website, there is a list of allowed items for travelers to help make their travel experience go smoothly.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX
foxwilmington.com

Woman Shares Photo of Plane Passenger ‘Manspreading’ on 4-Hour Flight

Emily Brinkman took photos of a plane passenger ‘manspreading’ on a four-hour flight from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida. Brinkman says she told him a couple of times to give her some space. One big reason for the ‘manspreading’ problem is airline seats being reduced to 16 inches wide. If you’re sitting next to somebody who’s ‘manspreading,’ an expert says you should communicate with the person next to you that they’re encroaching on your space.
ORLANDO, FL
Community Impact Austin

Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water

Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
LEANDER, TX
Wimberley View

City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people

LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
LAGO VISTA, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy