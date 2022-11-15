ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Footwear News

TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4

TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
Parade

Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?

In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...

