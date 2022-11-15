ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 6

Dawn
3d ago

COME ONE COME ALL,to the greatest clown show on earth in Florida!! There will be clowns all over the place like you've never,ever seen before.

Reply(1)
7
Stratocaster
3d ago

Democrats to Republicans: Please run Trump again, we love opposing this five time loser. MAGA, haha

Reply
7
Related
The List

Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
The List

Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy