Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo discusses his relationship with 'magic' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Lionel Messi for his footballing abilities as well as how he conducts himself off the pitch.
Manchester United consider legal action after Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview
Manchester United has officially responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The club hinted they are considering legal action against the player. In a statement released on Friday (18 November) United confirmed they have “initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview”. Ronaldo accused club management of trying to force him out and claimed he had no respect for boss Erik ten Hag in his interview with Mr Morgan.The 37-year-old striker is now in Qatar with Portugal for the 2022 World Cup and has confirmed he plans to play football for the next two years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Alex Ferguson advised against Manchester City move
In the first part of his interview, Cristiano Ronaldo has talked about his Manchester United return and claimed younger players ‘don’t care’
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview analysed: Man Utd revelations insignificant as player's own failure to adjust is laid bare
"Sorry, I am not that kind of player," says Cristiano Ronaldo at one point during his interview with Piers Morgan. He says it with pride and his admirers will point to it as evidence of his elite mentality. But it cuts to the crux of his inability to adapt to his new reality.
Yardbarker
Mbappe's France teammate happy to avoid Manchester United move amid Cristiano Ronaldo drama
Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo released a stunning interview in which he criticized his current side, Manchester United. Now, in the midst of all drama, a France international has made the fortuitous admission of why his move to the Red Devils was doomed to fail. Even though he is a global...
Is Portugal Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Related to Brazil Legend Ronaldo?
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil's Ronaldo are two of the greatest soccer players of all time, but are they related? The post Is Portugal Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Related to Brazil Legend Ronaldo? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is unsure if he will return to Manchester United following the FIFA World Cup.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal training on Wednesday and won't feature in World Cup warm-up against Nigeria on Thursday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview
Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament's 64 matches.
'I believe movement is life,' says Didier Drogba, the winner of inaugural CNN 'Off the Pitch' prize at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards
Didier Drogba has been awarded the inaugural Dubai Globe Soccer "Off the Pitch" Award, in partnership with CNN. Now in its 13th edition, this year's ceremony on November 17, comes just three days before the beginning of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of...
CNN
