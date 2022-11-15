ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Manchester United consider legal action after Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview

Manchester United has officially responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The club hinted they are considering legal action against the player. In a statement released on Friday (18 November) United confirmed they have “initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview”. Ronaldo accused club management of trying to force him out and claimed he had no respect for boss Erik ten Hag in his interview with Mr Morgan.The 37-year-old striker is now in Qatar with Portugal for the 2022 World Cup and has confirmed he plans to play football for the next two years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan to join Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel TalkTVPiers Morgan claims next TV job is ‘bigger than Good Morning Britain’ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over Meghan
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo delivers scathing criticism of United in interview

Hours before Cristiano Ronaldo’s highly anticipated tell-all interview with Piers Morgan was finally broadcast, Manchester United was pulling down a giant mural outside Old Trafford containing an image of the Portugal superstar. Surely they knew what was coming. Few at United were spared in a scathing condemnation of the club that Ronaldo delivered in the first part of a 90-minute interview that went out on TalkTV on Wednesday. Past and present teammates. Former managers. The people who run the club. They all got a blast from the one of the world’s biggest sporting superstars, whose days at United are now surely numbered.
