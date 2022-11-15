Read full article on original website
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believeEvie M.Florida State
6 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rainy Sunday in Central Florida with more showers expected Thanksgiving week
Today's high: 63 degrees | Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Rain: 80% with light showers all afternoon. Main weather concerns: Gloomy weather takes over Sunday with a north wind keeping it cool. Showers will increase this afternoon and spread from north to south. Highs will be trapped in the upper 50s to mid 60s for most.
Orlando weather forecast: Cool day ahead with a second cold front coming this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 66 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. . Cooler and drier with a few North breezes. Highs will range from the 60s inland and the Northeast coastal counties, closer to 70 along the Brevard County area. BEACHES:. Mostly sunny trend across the beaches...
Cold front coming to Central Florida this week: Here's how low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 65 degrees. No weather concerns for the area today. Gusty North winds will create a "long shore current" along the beaches today. A long shore current is a strong flowing current-channel of water that will flow from North to South today. Rip current risk will be a bit elevated as well.
'We're hopeful, but it could be a long time': Realtors optimistic about quick rebound after Hurricane Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The destruction Hurricane Nicole left behind along Florida's coast could have an impact on visitors and tourism numbers as we are just a few months removed from the spring break season. Kate Rosenberg, Broker & Owner of NSB Realty Team, said she is optimistic that people...
Clean-up process beginning after Hurricane Nicole strikes homes along Florida's Atlantic Coast
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Clean-up is beginning for some homes along Daytona Beach Shores following Hurricane Nicole's aftermath. While the rebuilding process could take some time, Volusia County says it's the homeowners' responsibility to make sure they clean up the structural debris that was damaged and left on the beach – something that is making homeowners like Ken Meister frustrated.
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
Amusement Park expo a shot in the arm to Orlando economy
ORLANDO, Fla. - The economy may feel like it's on a roller coaster but at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (IAAPA) they have the real thing. "IAAPA will bring an estimated $80 million in economic impact to the county," said Orange County Convention Center Executive Director...
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Grinch-inspired ICE! exhibit at Gaylord Palms opens Friday
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch – but you sure look good in ice!. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular holiday exhibit ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee on Friday. This year's theme is based on the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" which is the first time it has been featured at the Gaylord Palms Resort holiday event.
Extra security measures will be in place at Jones football game Saturday after deadly shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a teen was shot and killed at a Jones High School football game last weekend, there will be extra security at Saturday's game. Police said Friday that there is no update on their investigation into who was responsible for killing one teen and hurting two others there last weekend.
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
A holiday tradition: Jack Kazanzas Star to be installed in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - It just isn't the holidays without the Kazanzas Star hanging proudly across Orange Ave. in downtown Orlando. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the 600-pound star will be raised 50-feet over the intersection of Orange Ave. and Central Blvd. – carrying on a more than 50-year holiday tradition.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Where to watch the World Cup in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't want to watch the 2022 World Cup alone, there are several places in Central Florida where you can join fellow soccer fans to cheer during the biggest tournament of the year. Ace Cafe. Orlando City Soccer Club will host two World Cup Watch Parties,...
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
Ready to buy? $30M mansion with 51-car garage for sale in Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
