ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Clean-up process beginning after Hurricane Nicole strikes homes along Florida's Atlantic Coast

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Clean-up is beginning for some homes along Daytona Beach Shores following Hurricane Nicole's aftermath. While the rebuilding process could take some time, Volusia County says it's the homeowners' responsibility to make sure they clean up the structural debris that was damaged and left on the beach – something that is making homeowners like Ken Meister frustrated.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Amusement Park expo a shot in the arm to Orlando economy

ORLANDO, Fla. - The economy may feel like it's on a roller coaster but at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (IAAPA) they have the real thing. "IAAPA will bring an estimated $80 million in economic impact to the county," said Orange County Convention Center Executive Director...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Grinch-inspired ICE! exhibit at Gaylord Palms opens Friday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch – but you sure look good in ice!. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular holiday exhibit ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee on Friday. This year's theme is based on the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" which is the first time it has been featured at the Gaylord Palms Resort holiday event.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to watch the World Cup in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't want to watch the 2022 World Cup alone, there are several places in Central Florida where you can join fellow soccer fans to cheer during the biggest tournament of the year. Ace Cafe. Orlando City Soccer Club will host two World Cup Watch Parties,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy