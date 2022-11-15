Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Child Care Provider Access Fair in Kalkaska
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you've been wanting to open a child care facility but don't know how to get started, there's an event this weekend that will help point you in the right direction. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau are...
UpNorthLive.com
Walk for Health and Housing sheds light on homelessness in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Raise awareness and educate the community. Those are the goals of the annual walk for health and housing in Grand Traverse County. It's something Northwestern Michigan College and Goodwill Northern Michigan put on every year during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Housing in...
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
UpNorthLive.com
Department provides update on Petoskey fire
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Petoskey Department of Public Safety issued a press release updating the public on a fire that occurred Tuesday morning. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported a fire at a residence "near the intersection of Williams and Division Streets," the department said. Prior...
UpNorthLive.com
Final design released for riverwalk, pedestrian plaza in downtown Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will discuss a final design for the riverwalk and pedestrian plaza Friday. The design plans have been in the works since January, 2022 when Inform Studio was hired to begin gathering feedback from the community. BACKGROUND: Introduction,...
UpNorthLive.com
Inflation impacting food pantries ahead of holidays
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Holiday shopping is getting more and more expensive, and the need for assistance is higher than ever. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that supermarket prices have risen nearly 13% over the past year. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal...
UpNorthLive.com
Community invited to participate in annual Walk for Health and Housing
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- November is Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan. To raise awareness and educate about the affordability crisis in Northern Michigan, Goodwill Northern Michigan and Northwestern Michigan College partner to organize the annual Walk for Health and Housing. The goal of the walk is not only...
UpNorthLive.com
Bakery buys in bulk due to inflation
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Inflation is impacting what seems like every area of our lives, so much so that bakeries are ordering ingredients in bulk, even if they don't need them. The owners of Potter's Bakery in Traverse City said the ingredients they buy have quadrupled in price...
UpNorthLive.com
Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating a west Michigan tree company for allegedly charging excessive prices to customers, including tornado survivors. An EF3 tornado struck Gaylord and surrounding communities on May 20, 2022, leaving a trail of destruction. Deb and Fay Wojtkowiak claim they...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 7 to November 14 call reports. 7:46:43am 11/7/2022 Neighbor Leelanau Twp., Neighbor has debris around their yard. High...
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn woman charged in connection to 29 cats abandoned at Leelanau County vet
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn woman has been arrested and will face charges in connection to the 29 cats that were abandoned at a Leelanau County veterinary office in October, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Jasinski, 51, has been charged with abandonment and cruelty...
UpNorthLive.com
More snow on the way
WINTER STORM WARNING until 7 PM for Charlevoix, Antrim, and Otsego Counties. Bands of lake effect snow could produce another 4 to 12 inches of snow today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 7 PM for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Crawford, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Wexford, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Oceana, Osceola, Clare. Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. An additional 1 to 5 inches of snow are expected today.
UpNorthLive.com
Women's club to donate Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Women in Grand Traverse County are meeting for the 29th year to put together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need. The Old Mission Women's Club gets together every year, using donated food to create dozens of baskets for families in the area. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather across northern Michigan Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today and tonight for Mackinac, Otsego, Kalkaska, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, and Wexford Counties. Snow totals will be up to 8 inches. Be careful on the roads. WINTER STORM WARNING today and tonight for Charlevoix and...
New Airline Comes to Cherry Capital Airport
More options are coming for those who those fly in and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. TVC announced on Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport starting next summer. This will be a seasonal service, with flights from June through September on Mondays and Fridays.
UpNorthLive.com
Stuff a Blue Goose event in Traverse City collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cherryland Humane Society in Grand Traverse County held its annual Stuff a Blue Goose event at Petsmart in Traverse City. You can donate pet supplies to the shelter, as they strive to fill that Michigan State Police car. “As a nonprofit, caring for these...
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss
UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
UpNorthLive.com
Toys for Tots to kick off 2022 season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Toys for Tots is kicking off its 2022 season this Saturday at the Great Wolf Lodge, bringing back the in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The official kick off will be on a smaller scale, but will include a...
