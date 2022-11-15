ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Care Provider Access Fair in Kalkaska

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you've been wanting to open a child care facility but don't know how to get started, there's an event this weekend that will help point you in the right direction. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau are...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Department provides update on Petoskey fire

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Petoskey Department of Public Safety issued a press release updating the public on a fire that occurred Tuesday morning. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported a fire at a residence "near the intersection of Williams and Division Streets," the department said. Prior...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Final design released for riverwalk, pedestrian plaza in downtown Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will discuss a final design for the riverwalk and pedestrian plaza Friday. The design plans have been in the works since January, 2022 when Inform Studio was hired to begin gathering feedback from the community. BACKGROUND: Introduction,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Inflation impacting food pantries ahead of holidays

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Holiday shopping is getting more and more expensive, and the need for assistance is higher than ever. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that supermarket prices have risen nearly 13% over the past year. Another story: Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bakery buys in bulk due to inflation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Inflation is impacting what seems like every area of our lives, so much so that bakeries are ordering ingredients in bulk, even if they don't need them. The owners of Potter's Bakery in Traverse City said the ingredients they buy have quadrupled in price...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating a west Michigan tree company for allegedly charging excessive prices to customers, including tornado survivors. An EF3 tornado struck Gaylord and surrounding communities on May 20, 2022, leaving a trail of destruction. Deb and Fay Wojtkowiak claim they...
GAYLORD, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 7 to November 14 call reports. 7:46:43am 11/7/2022 Neighbor Leelanau Twp., Neighbor has debris around their yard. High...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grawn woman charged in connection to 29 cats abandoned at Leelanau County vet

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn woman has been arrested and will face charges in connection to the 29 cats that were abandoned at a Leelanau County veterinary office in October, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Jasinski, 51, has been charged with abandonment and cruelty...
UpNorthLive.com

More snow on the way

WINTER STORM WARNING until 7 PM for Charlevoix, Antrim, and Otsego Counties. Bands of lake effect snow could produce another 4 to 12 inches of snow today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 7 PM for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Crawford, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Wexford, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Oceana, Osceola, Clare. Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. An additional 1 to 5 inches of snow are expected today.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Women's club to donate Thanksgiving baskets to those in need

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Women in Grand Traverse County are meeting for the 29th year to put together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need. The Old Mission Women's Club gets together every year, using donated food to create dozens of baskets for families in the area. Another story:...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather across northern Michigan Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today and tonight for Mackinac, Otsego, Kalkaska, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, and Wexford Counties. Snow totals will be up to 8 inches. Be careful on the roads. WINTER STORM WARNING today and tonight for Charlevoix and...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

New Airline Comes to Cherry Capital Airport

More options are coming for those who those fly in and out of Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. TVC announced on Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport starting next summer. This will be a seasonal service, with flights from June through September on Mondays and Fridays.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss

UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Toys for Tots to kick off 2022 season

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Toys for Tots is kicking off its 2022 season this Saturday at the Great Wolf Lodge, bringing back the in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The official kick off will be on a smaller scale, but will include a...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

