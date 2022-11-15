Read full article on original website
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock falls as retailer plans to issue shares to pay off some debt
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped after it said in public filings Monday that it planned to issue stock to repay a small portion of its hefty debt load. The retailer said it would issue 11.7 million shares to some holders of its bonds. Bed Bath & Beyond has three...
Walmart shares jump after profit, sales top Wall Street expectations
Walmart shares jumped as much as 8.5% Tuesday morning after the world's largest retailer reported strong third quarter profits and revenue amid the tumultuous economic environment. The company also raised its full year outlook. The news from Walmart, which is considered a barometer of spending given its more than $400...
NASDAQ
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
NBC Los Angeles
Cisco Shares Pop on Earnings Beat and Increased 2023 Forecast
Cisco reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company cited an "easing supply situation" and lifted its guidance for fiscal 2023. Revenue increased 6% from a year earlier. Cisco reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates and boosted...
CNBC
Gap beats on third-quarter revenue, but tempers expectations for holiday season
Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Macy’s Shares Rise After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings
Shares for Macy’s Inc. closed up 15.02% on Thursday after reporting third-quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The New York-based department store chain posted net sales of $5.23 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down 3.9% versus the same time last year but up 1.1% versus the third quarter of 2019. This quarter’s sales figures beats Refinitiv estimates of $5.2 billion. On the company’s earnings call on Thursday, Macy’s chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette noted that “compelling product, disciplined inventory controls and solid execution” drove strong top and bottom line results in Q3. “These results are further proof...
No CEO, No Outlook for Kohl’s
Quarterly earnings reports are generally opportunities to compare with the past and look to the future, but the third quarter conference call for troubled Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl’s was anything but that. With last week’s departure of CEO Michelle Gass and interim CEO Tom Kingsbury not present, board chair Peter Boneparth said at the outset: “Given the recent volatility in our business and consumer behavior, the significant macroeconomic headwinds, along with the unexpected CEO transition, we will not be giving guidance for the fourth quarter and are withdrawing our prior outlook for the year.” “I would say that the visibility for the fourth...
Is Target Stock a Buy on the Dip After Disappointing Earnings?
Target shares are reeling after the discount retailer reported a third straight quarterly earnings miss.
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Zacks.com
Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall
BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
CNBC
Kohl's pulls full-year outlook, citing retail volatility and economic headwinds
Kohl's withdrew its guidance for the year, citing a volatile retail environment and economic pressures. The retailer said earlier this month that CEO Michelle Gass would step down in December. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors as its sales have declined. Kohl's also reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday,...
Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth
Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...
CNBC
Walmart raises outlook as groceries boost sales, inventory glut recedes
Walmart's grocery business buoyed its third-quarter earnings and revenue, which surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said consumers are watching how they spend and trading down to cheaper items, such as hot dogs and beans. Walmart also announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. The discounter beat...
