Quarterly earnings reports are generally opportunities to compare with the past and look to the future, but the third quarter conference call for troubled Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl’s was anything but that. With last week’s departure of CEO Michelle Gass and interim CEO Tom Kingsbury not present, board chair Peter Boneparth said at the outset: “Given the recent volatility in our business and consumer behavior, the significant macroeconomic headwinds, along with the unexpected CEO transition, we will not be giving guidance for the fourth quarter and are withdrawing our prior outlook for the year.” “I would say that the visibility for the fourth...

6 MINUTES AGO