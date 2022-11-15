Read full article on original website
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
Bello: $5M for Monroe Co. nursing homes amid staffing crisis
Staffing shortages continue to be a challenge in these facilities, partly contributing to a consistent backlog in hospitals, where older patients await placement.
City Council approves $200,000 for public art
The legislation represents the first allocations in years from the city’s “percent-for-art” fund. Rochester City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two $100,000 contracts for a pair of major public art initiatives in or on city-owned properties. One of the initiatives covers the administration of a mural program, and the other covers the oversight of a “public art installations program” that could include anything from sculptures to temporary performing arts productions. “These programs align...
Local businesses celebrate 40 years on Monroe Avenue
Shop Small Monroe will be holding an event on Saturday, November 26 known as "Small Business Saturday."
Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
Packed house in Irondequoit as St. Thomas school redevelopment discussed
The Town of Irondequoit told News 8 they have not received an application for rezoning the area yet, and would not comment further on the matter.
wesb.com
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
multihousingnews.com
Conifer Wraps $118M Rehab of Upstate New York Community
The project represents the renovation of a 335-unit fully affordable community. Conifer Realty LLC has completed the $118 million rehabilitation of Park Square, a 335-unit fully affordable housing community in Rochester, N.Y. The property will be targeting tenants earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Completed in...
NFTA Cancels All Bus Service in Erie County
As the snow has started to arrive in Western New York, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have made a decision that will impact travel all over the region and is in line with the state of emergency that New York State has put in place in the 11 counties that will feel the greatest impact of the storm.
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
WUHF
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program extending beyond today's deadline
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program's application deadline is today. Carol Wheeler who is the manager of housing, and Theodora Finn president of GRHP joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about the application process, where you can apply, and where to submit the application. For more information and to...
Portion of NYS Thruway in WNY closing to commercial traffic at 4 p.m. Thursday
Gov. Hochul tells 7 News the New York State Thruway, between exit 46 Rochester and exit 61 PA border, will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: What is it like to be a child in the city right now?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.
WHEC TV-10
STORM UPDATES: Wyoming County under travel advisory after winter wallop
WYOMING COUNTY TRAVEL ADVISORY (11:30 AM): People are asked to stay off the roads due to poor visibility in Wyoming County. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Blowing and drifting snow are causing poor visibility. The weather also forced Wyoming County courts to close, with the exception of criminal arraignments or emergency criminal matters.
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
Neighbors rallying against redeveloping Irondequoit Catholic school
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the property is owned by St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. We apologize for the error. IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On the corner of St. Paul and Colebrook Drive in Irondequoit stands St. Thomas the Apostle Church —still active— and behind it, an empty building that used to […]
Rochester Fire Department holds ceremony for 17 promoted officers
17 officers were promoted — six were promoted to captains and 11 were promoted to lieutenants.
