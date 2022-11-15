ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council approves $200,000 for public art

The legislation represents the first allocations in years from the city’s “percent-for-art” fund. Rochester City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two $100,000 contracts for a pair of major public art initiatives in or on city-owned properties. One of the initiatives covers the administration of a mural program, and the other covers the oversight of a “public art installations program” that could include anything from sculptures to temporary performing arts productions. “These programs align...
Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
Conifer Wraps $118M Rehab of Upstate New York Community

The project represents the renovation of a 335-unit fully affordable community. Conifer Realty LLC has completed the $118 million rehabilitation of Park Square, a 335-unit fully affordable housing community in Rochester, N.Y. The property will be targeting tenants earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Completed in...
NFTA Cancels All Bus Service in Erie County

As the snow has started to arrive in Western New York, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have made a decision that will impact travel all over the region and is in line with the state of emergency that New York State has put in place in the 11 counties that will feel the greatest impact of the storm.
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program extending beyond today's deadline

Rochester's "Buy the Block" program's application deadline is today. Carol Wheeler who is the manager of housing, and Theodora Finn president of GRHP joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about the application process, where you can apply, and where to submit the application. For more information and to...
News10NBC Investigates: What is it like to be a child in the city right now?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.
STORM UPDATES: Wyoming County under travel advisory after winter wallop

WYOMING COUNTY TRAVEL ADVISORY (11:30 AM): People are asked to stay off the roads due to poor visibility in Wyoming County. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Blowing and drifting snow are causing poor visibility. The weather also forced Wyoming County courts to close, with the exception of criminal arraignments or emergency criminal matters.
