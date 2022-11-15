Read full article on original website
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Home Depot customers are spending more, but that's mainly due to inflation
Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot: Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street's forecasts. Earnings were better than expected, too. Now for the bad news: Home Depot reported fewer customer transactions again.
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Kohl’s Pulls Outlook, Reports 60% Profit Decline
Kohl’s Corp. pulled its outlook for the year and reported sharp declines in third-quarter sales and profits, as the company heads into the crucial holiday season looking for a new chief executive officer to replace the outgoing Michelle Gass. The retailer, whose customer has been hit hard by ultra...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
Walmart Inventory Glut Eases, Cautious on Consumer Spending
After two lackluster quarters weighed down by inventory overload, Walmart posted an earnings beat that bested Wall Street’s estimates for the third quarter. While its inventory position showed signs of improvement, the discounter is also touting its fulfillment services and Walmart Connect advertising platform as potential areas for strong growth—as well as higher margins. In a Nutshell: Walmart Inc. saw revenue growth in the third quarter in its U.S. operations for both Walmart and Sam’s Club, Flipkart and Walmex divisions. Helping growth in the quarter were gains in its grocery business and an improved inventory position in its U.S. businesses. “It was...
Beazer Homes (BZH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Orders & Backlog Fall
BZH - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics also increased from the year-ago quarter’s figures on the back of solid home prices and margins improvement. This leading homebuilder’s shares climbed 2.08% in the after-hour trading...
Gap sees fourth-quarter sales below estimates as inflation-hit consumers shun casuals
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, signaling a slowdown in demand for its casual clothing as inflation-weary consumers curb discretionary spending. As people return to work and social occasions, they have been preferring more formal clothing, pants and dresses, shelving...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
U.S. stocks fell in a lackluster session Wednesday as Wall Street weighed an earnings warning from retail bellwether Target against government data on retail sales that showed robust consumer spending ahead of the key holiday season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Macy's, BJ's Wholesale, Kohl's and Others
Macy's (M) – Macy's stock leaped 9.6% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. Same-store sales fell less than expected and the company also raised its earnings outlook. BJ's Wholesale (BJ) – BJ's added 2.4% in premarket trading after beating analyst forecasts on both the...
Walmart raises outlook as groceries boost sales, inventory glut recedes
Walmart's grocery business buoyed its third-quarter earnings and revenue, which surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said consumers are watching how they spend and trading down to cheaper items, such as hot dogs and beans. Walmart also announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. The discounter beat...
Kohl's pulls full-year outlook, citing retail volatility and economic headwinds
Kohl's withdrew its guidance for the year, citing a volatile retail environment and economic pressures. The retailer said earlier this month that CEO Michelle Gass would step down in December. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors as its sales have declined. Kohl's also reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday,...
Gap Inc. Logs $282 Million in Quarterly Profits, Causing Shares to Surge
Gap Inc.’s losing streak has come to an end, at least for now. The San Francisco-based retailer — which includes the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta in the greater portfolio — revealed quarterly earnings of $282 million after Thursday’s closing bell. Shares of Gap Inc. surged more than 10 percent as a result. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 “I have deep conviction that we have a portfolio of iconic brands that our customers love, increased confidence in our platform to drive leverage...
Below $200, Is Tesla Stock a Buy?
The electric-car maker's stock has been pummeled this year, falling more than 40%. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, Tesla's deliveries jumped 42% year over year in Q3. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
