ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy