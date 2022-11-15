Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Related
Off-duty deputy, paramedic rescue couple after car crashes into St. Pete pond
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty deputy and a paramedic jumped into rescue mode after a car crashed into a pond in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening, firefighters said.
Man, woman safely rescued after car crashes into pond
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were brought to safety after their car crashed into a pond Thursday evening in St. Petersburg, fire officials say. At around 5:45 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car that crashed into a pond nearby Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive.
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
Man dies after falling from tree while hanging Christmas lights in Palm Harbor
A man died after he fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights at an assisted living facility, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Car carrying 5 teens hits tree in Seminole; 3 hospitalized
Three teenagers were hospitalized after a vehicle carrying five teens crashed into a tree in Seminole, authorities said.
Man gets car stuck after driving up carrier truck ramp in Venice
A man was cited for reckless driving after getting his car stuck on top of a carrier trailer in Venice on Wednesday.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fights flames engulfing abandoned Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at an abandoned house early Thursday afternoon in Tampa. A 911 call came in from a neighbor next door to a home on North 66th Street nearby East Columbus Drive about visible flames and smoke coming from what he believed to be an abandoned house.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Palm Harbor man arrested after store clerk gets note saying woman needs help
A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn't call the police.
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
WESH
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
Family grateful for firefighters who saved mom after car crashed into Clearwater pond
"There's not a message that I or my family, that we could give that is sufficient enough to express our gratitude," Hurda said.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Tampa street
"According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision," police said in a news release.
‘I’m going to kill you’: Hospital worker grabbed pregnant woman, threatened her with knife, Clearwater police say
A Clearwater man was accused of grabbing a pregnant woman and threatening her and her husband with a knife outside their home.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
Woman pulls out gun, threatens to kill driver during road rage incident in Winter Haven, police say
Police say a woman landed behind bars after an alleged road rage incident in Winter Haven on Wednesday.
11-year-old boy hit by SUV in Polk County has injuries to leg, face, stomach, family says
POINCIANA, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Zion Alston left his home Monday morning to head to his bus stop before going to school. During his walk, Zion was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Poinciana. "Something told me to tell him not to go because I had just received...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1