Thinking of how to sum up who De’Andrea Sanders is, words like compassionate, outgoing, and helpful are the first things to come to mind. Originally from East Feliciana, De’Andrea came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State University. From a big family, her mom was a teacher and her father was a law enforcement officer. Their house was known throughout the neighborhood as a safe spot where anyone could stop if they needed help.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO