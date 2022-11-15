Read full article on original website
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
Lakeview GLAMM News
The GLAMM (Gator Ladies Are Making Moves) ladies at Lakeview High School had their second class on Nov. 14. For this class, a certified yoga instructor came and gave a free class to the young ladies. The group was able to learn various yoga poses, mindful deep breathing and relaxation techniques. She also spoke to them about the importance of being a member of this group and congratulated them for joining.
Goldonna News: November 16, 2022
The Christmas season is quickly becoming one of the Village’s busiest time of the year. The Christmas in the Park Pageant will be held Saturday November 19th at Goldonna Elementary School. The pageant begins at 9:00. They will have a queen in each division as well as a People’s Choice award.
Parker Bankston: What is Natchitoches Inflatables?
Want to learn more about a local business? We sat down with Natchitoches Inflatables Owner Parker Bankston to talk about his passions, daily challenges, and a little bit about his operations. 1. What makes Natchitoches Inflatables different from other companies?. We are one of the only few inflatable businesses in...
Units respond to abandoned house fire near Ashland
(Ashland)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #2 and #9 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Nov. 16 around 12 pm in the 1200 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natchitoches Chick-fil-A Opens for Business on November 17
Chick-fil-A Natchitoches will officially open for business on Thursday, Nov. 17. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 16. Leigh Ann Gilley, the local franchise Owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving Natchitoches and the surrounding areas. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and...
Coffee with Corey: When helping others makes you happy
Thinking of how to sum up who De’Andrea Sanders is, words like compassionate, outgoing, and helpful are the first things to come to mind. Originally from East Feliciana, De’Andrea came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State University. From a big family, her mom was a teacher and her father was a law enforcement officer. Their house was known throughout the neighborhood as a safe spot where anyone could stop if they needed help.
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
Rotary gets a Christmas Fest update
At the Nov. 15 Rotary Club of Natchitoches luncheon, the Director of Festivals and Events Jill Leo shared information about the 2022 Natchitoches Christmas Festival and holiday events. Pictured from left are Rotary President Aaron Johnson, Leo, and Rotarian with the Program Dr. Frank Fuller. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
St. Mary’s Seniors Receive Honors For LHSAA All Academic Composite Team
Three senior student athletes from St. Mary’s Catholic School were selected as part of the 2022-23 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) All-State Composite Team for winter sports. The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program recognizes the academic excellence of senior student athletes who have attained a 4.0 grade point average by placing them on the composite All-American Team.
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for theft of city vehicle
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) on Nov. 12 around 9:24 am in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arrival they were told by several witnesses that the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers were able to determine that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
Lady Demons host Southern
Northwestern State returns home on Thursday looking to build on the positive steps it took from the trip to Oklahoma State. “I thought defensively the girls did a good job and we were able to mix up but they (Oklahoma State) just shot the lights out,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort on our end, we had hand in the face, fully contested shots but when a team is shooting that way it’s hard to stop.”
St. Mary’s starts playoff run with pumped Hanson squad
NATCHITOCHES – Tigers versus Tigers. Eleven on eleven. As No. 5 seed St. Mary’s (8-1) studies their second-round playoff opponent No. 12 Hanson Memorial (9-2), the homestanding Tigers would certainly view major similarities. The Friday kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at NSU’s Turpin Stadium with admission being...
Lady Demons sign local scoring guard
For the third time in the past three years Northwestern State women’s basketball is bringing one of the top players from Shreveport/Bossier to Natchitoches. Head coach Anna Nimz announced the addition of Jermesha Friersonon Monday, a 5-foot-7 scoring guard from Southwood and the number four ranked player in Louisiana according to LGR Basketball.
