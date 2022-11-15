Following a 48-31 victory over West Virginia, Kansas State is just one victory away (or a Texas loss) from a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead early but the Mountaineers struck back with two-straight touchdowns. After that, though, Collin Klein's offense propelled the Wildcats to another road victory. Here are our top 10 performers in the victory over West Virginia.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO