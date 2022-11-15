Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State's top 10 performers against West Virginia
Following a 48-31 victory over West Virginia, Kansas State is just one victory away (or a Texas loss) from a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead early but the Mountaineers struck back with two-straight touchdowns. After that, though, Collin Klein's offense propelled the Wildcats to another road victory. Here are our top 10 performers in the victory over West Virginia.
Reactions after Kansas State's 48-31 win at West Virginia
College football fans can be a fickle bunch. Imagine, Midwesterners who turn up their noses at a December trip to warmer climes like San Antonio or Orlando. In the words of ESPN analyst Lee Corso … #$& that!. Thank you very much, Kansas State fans say. We’ll take New...
A look at what ESPN's analytics say about Miami's bowl eligibility chances
The Miami Hurricanes have bowl eligibility on the line in the regular season finale against Pittsburgh this week. Going into the season, Miami and Pitt were viewed as the favorites to contend for the Coastal Division. The regular season results haven’t played out that way, however. Miami (5-6, 3-4)...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0