Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says he’s not quitting as Republicans prepare to escalate attacks against him

U.S. Capitol police chief: attack on Pelosi's husband bolsters case for more security
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband highlights the need for more money to protect lawmakers in a bitterly divided political climate, the head of the Capitol Police said on Tuesday.
Head of FBI: TikTok is a threat to national security
Top officials within the federal government are continuing to sound the alarm over TikTok and time may be ticking for the popular social media app.
Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House
Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment. Mr McCarthy told reporters after the speech that...
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
GOP Takes Control Of House Of Representatives With Slim Majority; Kevin McCarthy Poised To Be New Speaker
Republicans were projected to gain control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, returning them to the majority after four years by an ever-so-slim margin. MSNBC and CNN called the race first this afternoon, with the Associated Press and Fox News following soon after. With about nine races still not called in this year’s midterm election, CNN gave the GOP 218 seats, a bare majority, with 208 seats being held by the Democrats. Related Story Karen Bass Defeats Rick Caruso To Become Los Angeles' First Woman Mayor — Update Related Story Jan. 6 Committee Disputes Pence's Characterization Of Hearings: "This Testimony…Was Not 'Partisan.' It...
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations.
Hakeem Jeffries to make formal bid to be House Democratic leader, source says
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is expected to make a formal bid to be House Minority Leader on Friday, according to a person familiar with his plans. The expected formal announcement will be made one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, one of the longest-serving party leaders in history, announced she would not be seeking a leadership role in the upcoming Congress, in which the Democrats will be the minority party.Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th District in Brooklyn, currently serves as Democratic caucus chair, the fifth highest-ranking Democrat in the House. House Democratic leadership elections will be held on...
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi wraps up long and historic leadership career
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi is wrapping up a long career of congressional leadership in which she became the only woman to serve in the powerful post of U.S. House of Representatives speaker, showed an ability to pass major legislation, united fractious fellow Democrats and challenged some of the world's most powerful men.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will address political future after Democrats lose House majority to Republicans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement concerning her future in Congress on Thursday, her office announced after Republicans were officially projected to win the majority.
POLITICO Playbook: 5 Republicans to watch if McCarthy falls short
YOU CAN EXHALE — “Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President JOE BIDEN said it was ‘unlikely’ it was fired from Russia,” the AP reports from Warsaw. “Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday.”
Democrats line up behind Hakeem Jeffries as next House minority leader
Top Democrats are coalescing their support behind longtime Democratic caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries to be the head of a new-look team that will lead Democrats after two decades under the trio of Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn.Mr Jeffries, an attorney who has represented New York’s Eighth District since 2013, has served as the Democratic caucus chair since the start of the 116th Congress in 2019. At 52 years old, he is a full three decades younger than Ms Pelosi, Mr Hoyer, and Mr Clyburn; and if Democrats retake the House majority in 2024 he would become the...
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
BAGHDAD — (AP) — A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such...
Nancy Pelosi -- master tactician who confronted Trump
When Nancy Pelosi stunned the world by ripping up Donald Trump's speech to Congress in 2020, the veteran lawmaker cemented the no-nonsense leadership style that made her perhaps the most effective US House speaker in history. That impeachment in 2019 poisoned her relationship with Trump, and as he wrapped up his State of the Union address later in the House chamber, Pelosi coolly tore up his speech -- in an image that went instantly around the world.
