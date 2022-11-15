“I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph” — Richard Jefferson shares which type of 3-point shot he’d pick Thompson to take over Curry

Who's the better spot-up shooter between Klay and Steph? Richard Jefferson says Klay, but the numbers say otherwise.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson © John Hefti - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

When a game is on the line, who would you rather take the shot, Steph Curry or Klay Thompson ? The obvious choice is Curry. While Richard Jefferson likely believes that is the case, he provided a scenario where he would opt for Thompson .

" I will say this, and this is gonna cause a problem, I know, " Jefferson said in a recent podcast episode with Channing Frye . " If I had to say set shot, I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph. If we're just talking about set shot. Swing, swing, catch, shoot, I might let Klay shoot. But off the dribble that's not a question. Off the move, that's not a question. I'm talking about pure feet set catch-and-shoot. "

Comparing the Splash Bros

Does Jefferson have a point? He brought it up when ranking who among Thompson, Ray Allen , and Kyle Korver are the best spot shooters.

A look at the Golden State Warriors star duo's shooting stats over the years will show that Curry has been better than his Splash Brother in catch-and-shoot situations in every season except the 2017-18 campaign. That season, Thompson shot 48.9% in catch and shoots, while the two-time MVP connected on 45.3% of such shots.

So, while Jefferson may believe that Thompson is the better "spot shooter," the numbers show otherwise.

Klay's recent struggles

This season, Thompson has struggled mightily in his bread and butter. He is converting just 31.0% of his catch-and-shoot attempts, which is even worse than that of Draymond Green (31.3%).

Clearly, he has been a shell of his former self so far in the 2022-23 campaign. NBA analyst Charles Barkley said it best, claiming that the five-time All-Star is " not the same guy " and is " slowing down " because of the injuries he has had to endure in recent years.

It remains to be seen if Thompson can bounce back. If he can't, Golden State's quest for a title repeat is in danger.