ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Holmes, Berger lead No. 12 Hoosiers past No. 11 Vols

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46awMK_0jBFiabU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67 on Monday night.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Trailing 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols continued chipping away at an Indiana lead that had peaked at 13 points. Rickea Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Jasmine Franklin added a three-point play to help get Tennessee within 61-57. The Hoosiers responded with a closing 18-10 run that sealed the victory in a game they had led since the middle of the first quarter.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

Moore-McNeil scored five points on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws early in the second quarter and her steal helped set up a 3-pointer by Scalia that gave the Hoosiers a 30-17 lead. Tennessee closed to within 35-29, but the Hoosiers finished with a layup from Holmes and a Parrish 3-pointer for a 40-29 lead at the break.

Tennessee’s challenging schedule features games vs. seven teams ranked in the preseason polls and potential matchups in two more games next week at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Lady Vols have lost to Indiana and No. 8 Ohio State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday night in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle. Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX59

Butler falls to Penn State after Pickett’s triple-double

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds as Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett’s effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX59

Repack effort distributes healthy protein to hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — For a small staff of about 10 to 12 people, they make the job of repacking bulks of chicken look easy. “We do about 10,000 pounds a day,” said Fred Glass, president and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, “So, in 4 days, we’ll completely process 40,000 pounds of chicken, which is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Board votes to pass IPS Rebuilding Stronger Plan

UPDATE — The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday’s meeting. INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, board members are set to decide on the fate of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. The plan, which was initially released in September, includes a variety of sweeping changes, including […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash involving semi, SUV

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi truck. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 46 near CR 750 E, which is southeast of Columbus. A caller initially alerted police to the crash, […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Indy police find missing 70-year-old man

UPDATE: IMPD said Shaff has been found safely. INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. David Shaff was last seen in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South on Tuesday night, IMPD said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and grey cap and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy