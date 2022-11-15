ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels

YMCA of Greater Brandywine members, staff and volunteers come together each year to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Chester County families in need. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Holy Family University Hosting Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus This Week

Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions

On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade

READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
READING, PA
VISTA.Today

Here’s Where to Get Your Cultural Fix in Chester County

Church Street Gallery is one of the many cultural sites in Chester County.Image via Church Street Gallery. Chester County is full of an abundant cultural community. From theaters to museums—there’s countless sites to visit to get a creative fix. Here are a few places to check out in Chester County, according to Main Line Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

This Montco woman is giving exposure to local businesses

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County woman is using technology to shine a spotlight on small businesses.From her home studio, 46-year-old Heather Michaelson, who lives with Down syndrome, is determined to give back. "I like helping people with or without disabilities, all abilities." Michaelson said.Every Monday and Friday, she hosts a Facebook Live show called "Hanging with Heather," where she interviews entrepreneurs from chefs to videographers, giving exposure to businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Her hour-long show airs on the Facebook page of "Integrate for Good." Bev Weinberg, the founder of the nonprofit, hired Michaelson. "Some of them...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

