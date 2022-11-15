Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels
YMCA of Greater Brandywine members, staff and volunteers come together each year to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Chester County families in need. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
Holy Family University Hosting Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus This Week
Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
Litter Lifters of West Vincent Keep Chester County Streets Clean
What started as a small group of dedicated individuals trying to keep the streets of Chester County clean, turned in a movement with volunteers dedicated to the cause of keeping Pennsylvania beautiful, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC. Beth Intoccia spearheaded the Litter Lifters of West Vincent early in the pandemic...
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
West Chester Woman Who Met Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks Celebrates 100th Birthday
Myrtle Nash with her grandson, Elan.Image via The Daily Local News. Lilian DeBaptiste, Mayor of West Chester, proclaimed Nov. 16, 2022 as “Myrtle Nash Day” to celebrate the local woman’s long, loving, and successful life on her 100th birthday, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.
Here Are 5 Spots to Visit in West Chester for Much-Need Self-Care
A great spa-cation is right around the corner in West Chester. The town has a lot to offer when it comes to self-care. Here’s a few spas and salons that serve all the pampering needs, according to Main Line Today.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row.Image via KYW Newsradio. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The shop has apparel for women of all shapes and sizes. Brides-to-be...
Two 8th graders taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies at school
Officials say three students ate the THC edibles, but only two had an adverse reaction.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mummers string band to be part of Reading holiday parade
READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will...
Wayne Resident Makes the Most of the Word Mudroom with In-Home Doggy Showers
The pandemic has drastically changed people’s relationship with their homes and how they use their space. Some home-bound owners are coming up with creative ways to transform their mudrooms and laundry rooms into showers for their furry friends. Philadelphia-based designer Lucy O’Brien helped a Wayne client do just that.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Services Assistant position. The Student Services Assistant will provide support to both new and returning students at the college. This includes in-person.
Here’s Where to Get Your Cultural Fix in Chester County
Church Street Gallery is one of the many cultural sites in Chester County.Image via Church Street Gallery. Chester County is full of an abundant cultural community. From theaters to museums—there’s countless sites to visit to get a creative fix. Here are a few places to check out in Chester County, according to Main Line Today.
This Montco woman is giving exposure to local businesses
AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County woman is using technology to shine a spotlight on small businesses.From her home studio, 46-year-old Heather Michaelson, who lives with Down syndrome, is determined to give back. "I like helping people with or without disabilities, all abilities." Michaelson said.Every Monday and Friday, she hosts a Facebook Live show called "Hanging with Heather," where she interviews entrepreneurs from chefs to videographers, giving exposure to businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Her hour-long show airs on the Facebook page of "Integrate for Good." Bev Weinberg, the founder of the nonprofit, hired Michaelson. "Some of them...
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned: Justice For Ellen Begins
On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone. While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.
Chester County Begins Process of Acquiring Two Properties That Make Up Chester County History Center
Chester County History Center.Image via Downtown West Chester. Chester County has started the process of acquiring the buildings that make up Chester County History Center, formerly known as Chester County Historical Society, writes Michael Rellahan for The Daily Local News.
West Chester Woman Remembers Her Uncle, a Naval Fighter Pilot, on Veteran’s Day
Mike Doyle.Image via Erica Reilly. For Erica Reilly, a West Chester resident, Veteran’s Day is the time to remember and honor her uncle Mike Doyle, a naval fighter pilot who died after he was shot down in 1972, she writes for Main Line Today.
