AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County woman is using technology to shine a spotlight on small businesses.From her home studio, 46-year-old Heather Michaelson, who lives with Down syndrome, is determined to give back. "I like helping people with or without disabilities, all abilities." Michaelson said.Every Monday and Friday, she hosts a Facebook Live show called "Hanging with Heather," where she interviews entrepreneurs from chefs to videographers, giving exposure to businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Her hour-long show airs on the Facebook page of "Integrate for Good." Bev Weinberg, the founder of the nonprofit, hired Michaelson. "Some of them...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO