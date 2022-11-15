Read full article on original website
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Daily News
Theft from mail carrier causes school lockdowns
A Palatka elementary school and child care center went into an hourlong lockdown Thursday following reports of a nearby armed robbery. The lockdown for James A. Long Elementary School and Redlands…
Daily News
Alleged work crew escapee’s charge dropped on ‘technicality’
Official: Sheriff’s office rule calls for serving warrants near end of prison sentence. A man who allegedly fled from an Interlachen prison work crew in 2018 saw his escape charge dismissed Wednesday because authorities served him his warrant too late. Jail logs show 27-year-old Taylor…
Daily News
Reader: March of Dimes effort to save babies set for Sunday
In hundreds of congregations throughout America, including here in Putnam County, worshipers will learn about the infant health crisis that nearly half a million families cope with each year:…
Daily News
Putnam County hospital receives ‘B’ rating
HCA Florida Putnam Hospital’s safety rating increased for the first time in three terms, hospital officials announced Wednesday. The county hospital received a B ranking from The Leapfrog Group,…
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
Daily News
Palatka stalls on staff search
Several key positions in Palatka’s city government remained open Monday as staff said they’ve struggled to find applicants. City Manager Don Holmes said progress has been “slim to none in terms of…
villages-news.com
Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors
Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
Daily News
Welaka begins vision quest
WELAKA — A vision for a “downtown” Welaka is about to unfold. Over the next several months, the relatively small community of roughly 720 people is expected to decide how it wishes to evolve — what…
Daily News
Woman killed, 3 others injured in Hollister crash
An Interlachen woman died and three other people were injured Wednesday evening after their car overturned in a single-vehicle crash. The 50-year-old woman was driving and her passengers, ages 18, 14…
Daily News
Prep girls weightlifting: Panthers have little trouble in defeating Raiders, 71-15
Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s girls weightlifting team soundly defeated visiting Crescent City, 71-15, Wednesday at the Billy Bennett Weight Room. The Panthers (2-0), who had 31 lifters, swept…
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police
A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police. Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man runs from police at Ski Beach to avoid arrest
A Leesburg man ran from police officers at Ski Beach in a bid to avoid arrest. Leesburg police were dispatched at about 2 a.m. Nov. 4 to Ski Beach regarding a suspicious vehicle in the park, which closes at 10 p.m. Officers found 25-year-old Tremayne Thomas getting into a car....
classiccountry1045.com
Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
mycbs4.com
Woman suffers critical injuries after four-car crash in East Palatka
Putnam County — A 41-year-old woman from East Palatka suffered critical injuries after a hit and run crash, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says there was a four-car crash on US Highway 17 at Masters Road at 6:48 AM. FHP says two cars were driving north on Highway 17...
Daily News
Elizabeth Varnadoe
Elizabeth Varnadoe, 85, of Holly Hill and formerly of East Palatka, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Advent Health in Daytona Beach. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
