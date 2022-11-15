ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment.  Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Sarkos officially becomes Atlantic City police chief

James Sarkos was sworn in as Atlantic City’s police chief more than two years after taking the reins from the former chief. “The administration is fully behind Chief Sarkos,” Mayor Marty Small said. “The work that he has shown over the years proves that he is the right person for the job. We believe in him, we support him, and we will continue to assist and provide him with the tools needed to succeed.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official

Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Trenton, NJ, Violence — 4 Shot in 24 Hours, 1 Dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
snjtoday.com

The Guidance Center Honors Mayor Anthony Fanucci

City of Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci was honored by The Guidance Center as its 2022 Mental Health Distinguished Community Leader at a recent awards dinner at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland. Fanucci was recognized for outstanding contributions and service to the greater Vineland and Cumberland County communities. Both personally and professionally, Mayor Fanucci offers dedicated support for education, law enforcement, first responders, mental health, business, and veterans — through his leadership, volunteerism and advocacy.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow

The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
