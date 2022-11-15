Read full article on original website
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
Atlantic County Board of Elections needs more time to Count Votes
The Atlantic County Board of Elections needs more time to count certain ballots. A meeting that was originally scheduled for yesterday, has been moved to tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Multiple well placed sources have confirmed that they needed more time to finalize the count of the Vote by Mail...
Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment. Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Sarkos officially becomes Atlantic City police chief
James Sarkos was sworn in as Atlantic City’s police chief more than two years after taking the reins from the former chief. “The administration is fully behind Chief Sarkos,” Mayor Marty Small said. “The work that he has shown over the years proves that he is the right person for the job. We believe in him, we support him, and we will continue to assist and provide him with the tools needed to succeed.”
After election fiasco, Mercer County, NJ head calls for sweeping reforms
TRENTON — The county executive of Mercer County is calling for several major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots. In a statement four days after Tuesday's midterm elections, County Executive Brian Hughes, a Democrat, called for a...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
In an ‘abundance of caution,’ Cumberland gets court order to open machines
Superior Court Judge Benjamin Telsey signed an order today permitting the Cumberland County Board of Elections to open voting machines to retrieve emergency ballots that had been cast but might not have been recorded. Deputy Attorney General Levi Klinger-Christiansen said the election board sought the order “under an abundance of...
Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official
Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
107th NJ State League of Municipalities In Atlantic City This Week
Just about every political “mover and shaker” will be in Atlantic City today, tomorrow and Thursday, November 15-17, 2022 for the 107th New Jersey State League of Municipalities. From New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, to local Mayor’s from all over The Garden State. The iconic event is...
Trenton, NJ, Violence — 4 Shot in 24 Hours, 1 Dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
The Guidance Center Honors Mayor Anthony Fanucci
City of Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci was honored by The Guidance Center as its 2022 Mental Health Distinguished Community Leader at a recent awards dinner at Merighi’s Savoy Inn in Vineland. Fanucci was recognized for outstanding contributions and service to the greater Vineland and Cumberland County communities. Both personally and professionally, Mayor Fanucci offers dedicated support for education, law enforcement, first responders, mental health, business, and veterans — through his leadership, volunteerism and advocacy.
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow
The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
