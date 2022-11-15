NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS. The Board of County Commissioners of Putnam County, Florida (the “Board”) hereby provides notice, pursuant to Section 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem special assessments to be levied in the county and within the boundaries of all municipalities of Putnam County, including Crescent City, Interlachen, Palatka, Pomona Park, and Welaka, for the cost of providing (i) fire protection; (ii) emergency medical services pursuant to Section 125.271, Florida Statues; (iii) ferry services and maintenance; (iv) capital improvements including road resurfacing, neighborhood park improvements, beautification and maintenance of rights-of-way, subdivision wall construction and maintenance, subdivision entranceway construction and maintenance and street lighting; (v) road paving and maintenance; (vi) drainage improvements and storm water management systems; and (vii) water/wastewater systems, commencing for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2023 and continuing until discontinued by the County. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, as amended, at a public hearing to be held at 9:15 A.M., or as soon thereafter, on December 13, 2022, in the Commission Meeting Room located at the Putnam County Government Complex, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 100, Palatka, Florida. THIS RESOLUTION DOES NOT CREATE ANY NEW SPECIAL ASSESSMENT AND DOES NOT INCREASE ANY CURRENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the County Administrator’s Office and Office of the Clerk of Circuit Court, 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka, Florida. All interested persons are invited to attend.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO