ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern.Image via Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MALVERN, PA
DELCO.Today

Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer

Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
HORSHAM, PA
VISTA.Today

Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
BRYN MAWR, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – All-Fill

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees.
EXTON, PA
glensidelocal.com

Elkins Estate’s Elstowe Manor to reopen this spring

Elstowe Manor, 1750 Ashbourne Road, Elkins Park, will reopen in the spring as a modernized version of its former self. Plans include using the space as an event venue, boutique hotel, helipad, teaching kitchen, recording studio, and distillery. The plans are part of a $25 million multi-phase redevelopment of the...
ELKINS PARK, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Redevelopment Chairman Honored with Economic Development Award

Image via Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance. The Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance and the Chester County Industrial Development Authority bestowed the second annual Tammy Cansler-Miles Excellence in Economic and Community Development Award to Joe DiSciullo, Chairman of the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority at the Alliance’s Partner Appreciation event on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
COATESVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development

At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
NEWTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

This Montco woman is giving exposure to local businesses

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County woman is using technology to shine a spotlight on small businesses.From her home studio, 46-year-old Heather Michaelson, who lives with Down syndrome, is determined to give back. "I like helping people with or without disabilities, all abilities." Michaelson said.Every Monday and Friday, she hosts a Facebook Live show called "Hanging with Heather," where she interviews entrepreneurs from chefs to videographers, giving exposure to businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Her hour-long show airs on the Facebook page of "Integrate for Good." Bev Weinberg, the founder of the nonprofit, hired Michaelson. "Some of them...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

El Limon’s grand opening is imminent

El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, has expanded to more than 20 locations since it was founded in 2010, and Glenside has offered to host its most recent branch. Wesley Development Group, owned by Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke, owns a number of...
GLENSIDE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy