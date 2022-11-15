Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern.Image via Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer
Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning
With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1700s Downingtown Home Comes with an Indoor Pool
A charming farmhouse from the 1700s is set on 1.4 beautiful acres with four bedrooms and two bathrooms and available for sale in Downingtown. This lovely homestead was once owned by John Hershey and remains one of the oldest intact food forests in America. . . Its many great features...
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
Kent Gushner in the Wayne store.Image via Alejandro Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VISTA Careers – All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees.
Hiring Chesco: Giving Thanks This Holiday Season
With the holiday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time for businesses to show appreciation for their employees and to focus on employee recognition, according to Refresh Leadership, a blog of Express Employment Professionals.
glensidelocal.com
Elkins Estate’s Elstowe Manor to reopen this spring
Elstowe Manor, 1750 Ashbourne Road, Elkins Park, will reopen in the spring as a modernized version of its former self. Plans include using the space as an event venue, boutique hotel, helipad, teaching kitchen, recording studio, and distillery. The plans are part of a $25 million multi-phase redevelopment of the...
Coatesville Redevelopment Chairman Honored with Economic Development Award
Image via Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance. The Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance and the Chester County Industrial Development Authority bestowed the second annual Tammy Cansler-Miles Excellence in Economic and Community Development Award to Joe DiSciullo, Chairman of the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority at the Alliance’s Partner Appreciation event on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Drive Foot Traffic to Local Businesses
West Chester is a walkable town. Many of the businesses stationed in West Chester are heavily reliant on foot traffic to keep their doors open. As fall weather takes over, less people find themselves wanting to walk around, and many businesses may be seeing their slow season start to creep around.
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development
At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
sanatogapost.com
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
This Montco woman is giving exposure to local businesses
AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County woman is using technology to shine a spotlight on small businesses.From her home studio, 46-year-old Heather Michaelson, who lives with Down syndrome, is determined to give back. "I like helping people with or without disabilities, all abilities." Michaelson said.Every Monday and Friday, she hosts a Facebook Live show called "Hanging with Heather," where she interviews entrepreneurs from chefs to videographers, giving exposure to businesses that struggled during the pandemic. Her hour-long show airs on the Facebook page of "Integrate for Good." Bev Weinberg, the founder of the nonprofit, hired Michaelson. "Some of them...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Healthiest Communities in Nation
Chester County has once again ranked among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, this time making it into the top 100, according to a new ranking published by U.S. News & World Report. The annual ranking measures close to 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 89 metrics across the...
glensidelocal.com
El Limon’s grand opening is imminent
El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, has expanded to more than 20 locations since it was founded in 2010, and Glenside has offered to host its most recent branch. Wesley Development Group, owned by Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke, owns a number of...
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
Image via the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County.
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls.Image via Holy Family University. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls.
Owowcow Creamery poised for retail expansion to continue mission of fighting food insecurity
Owowcow Creamery, a well-known premium ice cream brand from Bucks County, is launching a new retail program as the holiday season gets underway with the dual goals of partnering with like-minded, mission-driven companies that support regional growers and assisting in the fight against food insecurity.
West Chester-Based Lamb McErlane Ranked Among Best Law Firms in Nation
Lamb McErlane PC has ranked nationally in one practice area and regionally in ten among the “Best Law Firms” in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers. The 2023 edition recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, identified for their professional...
