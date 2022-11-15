ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds

The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
WHYY

Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions

On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Washington Examiner

Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
MONTCO.Today

Weavers Way Food Co-Op — Already in Ambler, Chestnut Hill, and Mount Airy — Sprouts Up in Germantown

Weavers Way moves ahead with Germantown site.Image via iStock. Weavers Way, one of the nation’s oldest food co-ops, is expanding yet again, thanks to a $1 million state grant. At present, the outreach operates stores in Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and Ambler. Jake Blumgart fortified his The Philadelphia Inquirer readers with the story of its expansion.
MONTCO.Today

Sure, Santa’s the Go-To Guy for the 2022 Toy Season, But in Case He Needs Help, Montco’s Got His Back

Montgomery County's independent toy stores can often outdo their big-box counterparts in terms of stock and service.Image via iStock. The North Pole production schedule has probably ramped up already, with Santa and his staff diligently working to get ahead of an onslaught of requests that will arrive immediately after Thanksgiving. And although he’s pretty adept at making wishes come true, sometimes he could use a little parental assistance when it comes to fulfilling under-the-tree wishes. Laura Swartz profiled some Montgomery County independent toy stores — Santa approved for inventory and service not generally found at their big-box counterparts — for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phillymag.com

Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him

Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
CBS Philly

Legal battle over controversial death of Ellen Greenberg spills into appeals court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The legal battle over the controversial death of Ellen Greenberg has spilled into appeals court. Greenberg is the Philadelphia school teacher who was found dead of multiple stab wounds more than a decade ago.Greenberg had her life cut short at just 27 years old after she was found dead with almost 20 stab wounds inside her apartment in Manayunk more than a decade ago."She did not kill herself," Sandee Greenberg, Ellen's mother, said.Ellen Greenberg's parents Sandee and Josh have been fighting to change Ellen's death certificate from suicide to homicide or undetermined since 2011 and have recently...
MONTCO.Today

NYT: Blue Bell Bride Weds Her Fishing Boat Captain, Finds that Harvesting a Sea Treasure Takes Patience

Kaitlyn Johnson’s pathway to marrying Richard “Ricky” Wheeler was rather ironic. As a charter fishing vessel captain, Wheeler knew the patience often required to catch fish. But that skill — the ability to wait for a potential big payoff — became something that Johnson had to master as well. Valeriya Safronova netted this story for The New York Times.
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

