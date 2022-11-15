Read full article on original website
Does Crypto Still Have a PR Problem?
It’s no secret that the cryptocurrency industry has been struggling to find its footing when it comes to PR. Not only is the space filled with highly technical projects that are often difficult to explain to a layperson, but it’s also an industry that is about as polarizing as they come.
Crypto Investors Look Toward BudBlockz and KuCoin Token for Long-Term Profits
Cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity, emerging as an ideal instrument for diversifying investment portfolios and hedging against mainstream assets such as stocks. While the sector has felt the full brunt of investors shunning riskier assets this year, the long-term outlook remains intact. The crypto projects to invest in right now are those set to be game changers in their respective fields. KuCoin is one coin shaping the cryptocurrency exchange scene. BudBlockz, on the other hand, is poised to transform the cannabis sector.
Multiple Crypto Exchanges Halt Solana Stablecoin Deposits
Some of the major cryptocurrency exchanges continue to take measures in light of the recent FTX collapse. The companies halted stablecoin deposits from the Solana (SOL) blockchain, claiming that the measure will be temporary although have significant consequences on the SOL ecosystem. Binance Suspends Solana USDC and USDT Deposits. On...
