ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magic1029fm.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year

Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop

Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy