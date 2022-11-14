Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are grandparents’ visitation rights?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: I am a grandparent. My grandchild’s parents agreed to let the other grandparents adopt my grandchild. Since then, the other grandparents (now the adoptive parents) will not let me see my grandchild. Am I entitled to visitation rights with this child?
KTBS
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
LSU Reveille
LSU set to oversee development of Louisiana Space Campus, central hub for space-related industries
LSU will be one of the major partners in the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, a central hub for space-related industrial developments in the state, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The cool thing about the campus is that anything that is...
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Cities
Louisiana has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Louisiana, USA.By File:Flag - Lousiana Secretary of State. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
magic1029fm.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Cheaper in Louisiana This Year
Anyone who knows me knows that Thanksgiving is EASILY my favorite holiday of the year. A day full of eating like a king and spending time with friends and family, what could be better than that?. If you’re in charge of making sure everyone is fed and happy, you’ll be...
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
KTBS
La. lawmakers hear info on state sales tax as they contemplate changes in April's session
BATON ROUGE, La. — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office presented lawmakers with information on the state's sales tax Wednesday as they prepare for potential changes in the 2023 legislative session. Louisiana imposes a 4.45% state tax on the sale or use of tangible...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop
Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s aid in locating Nicholas Flournoy, who is wanted for contractor fraud. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0