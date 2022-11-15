ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Woman-Owned Brick-and-Mortar Shop Pops Up In Kennett Square

A popular independent and woman-owned gift store is exploding all over the Philadelphia region. Occasionette opened its fifth brick-and-mortar location in the form of a pop-up shop, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. This can be found at Kennett Square’s worKS, which houses over 30 different creators around the region....
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
MALVERN, PA
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
Building Fire on Charlestown Road

At 0403 hours, the East Whiteland Fire Company was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township for reports of a commercial building fire along with mutual aid. While en route, Engine 5 reported visible fire from a distance and requested the working fire dispatch, which brought PECO, the Chester County Fire Marshals, and additional fire apparatus to the scene. Due to the proximity of the fire scene to the Great Valley bus garage, the school buses had to be rerouted to avoid the fire scene. Charlestown Road Command requested that the stand-by crews put in place at the various fire stations be brought to the scene to assist with manpower. This brought Delaware County Engine 41, Engine 47-2, and Montgomery County Engine 98-1 to the scene and requested Engine 6-1 to stand by at Station 5.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

