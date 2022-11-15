Read full article on original website
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1700s Downingtown Home Comes with an Indoor Pool
A charming farmhouse from the 1700s is set on 1.4 beautiful acres with four bedrooms and two bathrooms and available for sale in Downingtown. This lovely homestead was once owned by John Hershey and remains one of the oldest intact food forests in America. . . Its many great features...
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The high-end retailer tested out the suburban waters with a pop-up in late 2020. At that time, its Center City store...
Woman-Owned Brick-and-Mortar Shop Pops Up In Kennett Square
A popular independent and woman-owned gift store is exploding all over the Philadelphia region. Occasionette opened its fifth brick-and-mortar location in the form of a pop-up shop, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. This can be found at Kennett Square’s worKS, which houses over 30 different creators around the region....
Hiring Chesco: Giving Thanks This Holiday Season
With the holiday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time for businesses to show appreciation for their employees and to focus on employee recognition, according to Refresh Leadership, a blog of Express Employment Professionals.
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The shop has apparel for women of all shapes and sizes. Brides-to-be...
sanatogapost.com
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
Litter Lifters of West Vincent Keep Chester County Streets Clean
What started as a small group of dedicated individuals trying to keep the streets of Chester County clean, turned in a movement with volunteers dedicated to the cause of keeping Pennsylvania beautiful, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC.
Wayne Resident Makes the Most of the Word Mudroom with In-Home Doggy Showers
The pandemic has drastically changed people’s relationship with their homes and how they use their space. Some home-bound owners are coming up with creative ways to transform their mudrooms and laundry rooms into showers for their furry friends. Philadelphia-based designer Lucy O’Brien helped a Wayne client do just that.
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
sanatogapost.com
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
sanatogapost.com
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
eastwhitelandfire.org
Building Fire on Charlestown Road
At 0403 hours, the East Whiteland Fire Company was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township for reports of a commercial building fire along with mutual aid. While en route, Engine 5 reported visible fire from a distance and requested the working fire dispatch, which brought PECO, the Chester County Fire Marshals, and additional fire apparatus to the scene. Due to the proximity of the fire scene to the Great Valley bus garage, the school buses had to be rerouted to avoid the fire scene. Charlestown Road Command requested that the stand-by crews put in place at the various fire stations be brought to the scene to assist with manpower. This brought Delaware County Engine 41, Engine 47-2, and Montgomery County Engine 98-1 to the scene and requested Engine 6-1 to stand by at Station 5.
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
International Life Science Companies Lease New Building at Exton’s Eagleview Town Center
Swiss and Chinese life science companies have leased a 110,000-square-foot lab and flex space building that is currently under construction in Exton’s Eagleview Town Center, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Medical packaging company Früh Verpackungstechnik AG, based in Fehraltorf, Switzerland, will occupy 63,500 square feet in...
fox29.com
Thanksgiving Day shopping at Reading Terminal Market
Having guests over for Thanksgiving? Reading Terminal Market has everything from side dishes to wine to help fill your table.
Disinterested in Black Friday Shopping? Maybe Instead Play in a Pebble Beach Golf Tourney — Sans Huge Travel Costs
Fairways & Dreams, Conshohocken, offers a different way to spend Black Friday. Black Friday shopping isn’t for everyone. Local golfers, for example, might want to swap the bag-toting crowds, jammed parking lots, and picked-over stock for nine holes on the famed Pebble Beach course. Best of all, meeting this...
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Healthiest Communities in Nation
Image via County of Chester. Chester County has once again ranked among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, this time making it into the top 100, according to a new ranking published by U.S. News & World Report.
