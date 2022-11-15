Read full article on original website
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively...
penncapital-star.com
Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race
(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
WGAL
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
Bucks County Ranks Amongst the Healthiest Communities in the Entire Country
The county is considered to be one of the healthiest in the whole country.Image via iStock. Bucks County was recently listed as one of the healthiest communities in the whole country, a major milestone in public health and wellness. Staff writers at U.S. News and World Report wrote about the rankings around the country.
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls.Image via Holy Family University. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls.
112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars
Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
thisislowermerion.com
Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race
The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
MSNBC
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Maddow emphasizes the importance of every vote cast with a look at the currently extremely close state election results in Pennsylvania, with the House currented tied in a 100-100 split, and one pending seat separated by only 14 votes.Nov. 15, 2022.
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
SOTU: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
President Obama is set to deliver his final State of the Union address tonight. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey joins us to discuss what we can expect and how a divided congress may fare in Obama's final year.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are preparing for the transition of power. Wolf and Shapiro on Wednesday announced the first steps in the transition to the new administration and said they're already working to make sure it's smooth. The pair were joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis...
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Republican Joe Hogan now leading in Bucks County House district by 114 votes over Democrat Mark Moffa
Republican Joe Hogan is now leading the 142nd state House district race against Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes, according to unofficial election results Tuesday morning. The Bucks County race has been tight. Moffa, a journalist and local politician, was ahead of Hogan, an economic planner, by just two votes until Monday afternoon, when Bucks County updated its election results.
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
