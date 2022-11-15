The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.

