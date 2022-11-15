Read full article on original website
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
Eyewitness News
Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport
(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General. Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022. Masterson fired at the truck five times,...
CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery
Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Daycare, Housing OK’d; Convenience Rejected
An Orange-based Hebrew day school is one big step closer to opening a new childcare center at the vacant site of a former private school on Whitney Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote of support by city zoners. That was one of three projects to receive final votes on Tuesday...
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
wiltonbulletin.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell
The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M
A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
