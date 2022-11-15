ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
CANTON, CT
Bridget Mulroy

CT Official Charged With Ballot Forgery

Concerns raised around thousands of missing ballots.(Bill Oxford/iStock) John Mallozzi, the former chairperson for one of Connecticut’s local Democratic parties, has been convicted of fraudulently submitting fake ballots in one of Connecticut’s local elections.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell

The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
GREENWICH, CT
145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M

145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M

A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
NEW HAVEN, CT

