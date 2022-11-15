ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Hailey Rain
3d ago

Because the stupid cities dictate over the rest of the state . Look at a map 3/4 of PA is red with just pockets of blue . If these cities want to implode themselves , have at it , but it does t fair the rest of us have to go down with them . City people don’t think like they rest of us

37
Bud Watkins
3d ago

Slippery slide right into socialism. Thank our liberal news media and educational system for brainwashing this generation . Hard working middle class has been destroyed

19
George Carlin
2d ago

The man couldn't outperform my hamster! but he can put sleepy Joe away! what does that tell you! some of the people need to get it together and vote in the right people or our problems will be just beginning! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

8
