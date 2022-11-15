On Thursday, November 17th, both Salida Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported to Salida Middle School because of a possible gas leak. There was an odd odor noted in a classroom and out of an abundance of caution, district maintenance staff, Salida Fire, and Atmos Energy all responded. They confirmed that the smell was not gas, and the building was safe for students and staff.

SALIDA, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO