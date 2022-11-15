Read full article on original website
Friday, November 18, 2022 Weather
Light snow will continue over the mountains this morning before tapering off this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 11. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 31,...
Thursday, November 17th Weather
Snow showers will develop over the mountains tonight into tomorrow. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in the higher terrain. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold through Friday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 13. The San Luis...
Third Phase of the Arkansas River Community Preserve Underway
The Central Colorado Conservancy has purchased 110 acres along the Arkansas River as a third phase of the establishment of the Arkansas River Community Preserve. The new acquisition has grown the preserve to a total of 271 acres with over two miles of Arkansas River frontage. A conservation easement has...
Salida Community Center Preparing for Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
The Salida Community Center is gearing up to once again bring Thanksgiving Dinner to area residents. Delivery, pick-up and indoor seating will be offered. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served Thursday, November 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Center located at the intersection of 3rd and F Street in downtown Salida.
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
51st Annual Elk’s Hoop Shoot Set for December
The Salida Elks Lodge is holding their annual Hoop Shoot contest available to all youth ages 8 to 13 this December. This is a free program for both boys and girls. Saturday, December 3rd, registration is from 9 am to 10 am and the Hoop Shoot kicks off at 10 am at the Salida High School gym.
The Annual Christmas Opening is December 3rd in Buena Vista
Kick off the holidays with the annual Christmas Opening December 3rd in Buena Vista! This holiday tradition unites small businesses, residents, and visitors to share in the holiday spirit!. Begin your day with a sweet stroll through town gathering Chocolate Walk stamps, enjoying artisan coffee shops, and finding fun and...
Two Colorado spots ranked among 'best places to visit in 2023'
Looking for your next vacation spot? According to Travel Lemming, two of the 'best places to travel in 2023' are located in Colorado. On a list that features internationally renowned destinations like Madagascar, Belize, Iceland among 50 picks, Crested Butte ranks 25th and Grand Junction ranks 46th. Crested Butte is...
Hunter rescued by helicopter after showing signs of serious altitude sickness
A 36-year-old from Denver was rescued by helicopter on Saturday after experiencing symptoms of acute altitude sickness near Little Deadman Creek in the White River National Forest, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. The man was staying at a remote hunting camp with his father...
Emergency Services Reported to Salida Middle School due to Possible Gas Leak
On Thursday, November 17th, both Salida Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported to Salida Middle School because of a possible gas leak. There was an odd odor noted in a classroom and out of an abundance of caution, district maintenance staff, Salida Fire, and Atmos Energy all responded. They confirmed that the smell was not gas, and the building was safe for students and staff.
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
