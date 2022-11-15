ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Friday, November 18, 2022 Weather

Light snow will continue over the mountains this morning before tapering off this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight low of 11. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 31,...
SALIDA, CO
Thursday, November 17th Weather

Snow showers will develop over the mountains tonight into tomorrow. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in the higher terrain. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold through Friday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 13. The San Luis...
SALIDA, CO
Third Phase of the Arkansas River Community Preserve Underway

The Central Colorado Conservancy has purchased 110 acres along the Arkansas River as a third phase of the establishment of the Arkansas River Community Preserve. The new acquisition has grown the preserve to a total of 271 acres with over two miles of Arkansas River frontage. A conservation easement has...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
Salida Community Center Preparing for Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The Salida Community Center is gearing up to once again bring Thanksgiving Dinner to area residents. Delivery, pick-up and indoor seating will be offered. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served Thursday, November 24th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Center located at the intersection of 3rd and F Street in downtown Salida.
SALIDA, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community

Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
DENVER, CO
51st Annual Elk’s Hoop Shoot Set for December

The Salida Elks Lodge is holding their annual Hoop Shoot contest available to all youth ages 8 to 13 this December. This is a free program for both boys and girls. Saturday, December 3rd, registration is from 9 am to 10 am and the Hoop Shoot kicks off at 10 am at the Salida High School gym.
SALIDA, CO
The Annual Christmas Opening is December 3rd in Buena Vista

Kick off the holidays with the annual Christmas Opening December 3rd in Buena Vista! This holiday tradition unites small businesses, residents, and visitors to share in the holiday spirit!. Begin your day with a sweet stroll through town gathering Chocolate Walk stamps, enjoying artisan coffee shops, and finding fun and...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Emergency Services Reported to Salida Middle School due to Possible Gas Leak

On Thursday, November 17th, both Salida Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported to Salida Middle School because of a possible gas leak. There was an odd odor noted in a classroom and out of an abundance of caution, district maintenance staff, Salida Fire, and Atmos Energy all responded. They confirmed that the smell was not gas, and the building was safe for students and staff.
SALIDA, CO
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE

