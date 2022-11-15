Read full article on original website
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
Christmas Mode Starting for City of Vincennes
Thanksgiving is a week off, but downtown Vincennes merchants and others are already in Christmas mode. Christmas decorations are already up, with various downtown activities bringing in gift-shoppers from around the area. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum updates everyone on the downtown merchants’ main mantra — to shop local this year....
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
Elkhorn Road Ribbon Cutting In Books — but INDOT Work About to Begin There
A ribbon cutting happened yesterday to officially open Elkhorn Road to through traffic. The Knox County part of the work has just wrapped up. However, Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says even though the local work is done, the state work is not. The project has taken around five years from planning to completion. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the project took a few bypasses leading up to its completion.
United Way of KC Wrapping Up Corporate Campaigns
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up its corporate campaigns, while focusing on individuals and small businesses across the county. Despite not having a stated goal this year, the United Way reports it is around 65 percent of the totals gathered the previous few years. The United Way...
Cold Conditions Don’t Delay Work on Main Street Phases
The last two phases of Main Street keep moving toward completion — despite recent cold conditions. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague expects part of the project to be open sometime early next month. Main contractor Kerns Electric will also be working on the project, weather allowing, throughout the winter.
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
Morning Fire Affects Kitchen Fryer at Vincennes Dairy Queen
A small grease fire affected the Vincennes Dairy Queen this morning at Sixth and Busseron. Fire crews responded to the location around 9:30. An attendant reported trying to start a fryer, and said it caught on fire as it was warming up. The fire was out on fire crews’ arrival....
KC Commissioners Approve Jail Bond Transfer
The Knox County Commissioners has returned over $3 million in Jail Bond payments back into local income tax revenue. The move was part of a bank processing move to ensure work continues on the Knox County Jail expansion. The Commissioners’ approval allows Knox County Auditor Mike Morris to make the...
Citizen Tips Led to Vincennes Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon for felony Burglary and Theft. Police posted a security photo of a man they were looking for on Facebook Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying him. After following up on several tips, and with the help of the Washington Police Department, police were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Adam Sponn.
Area Preparing for Memorial Bridge Closure January Ninth
Work on part of the Memorial Bridge connecting downtown Vincennes with Westport is still planned to start early next year. The work is to the stone fixtures at the end of the bridge, and the underlying foundation. George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron says the National Parks...
Half-Staff Flags Being Flown for Knox County Native Rex Early
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. At different points in his life, Early was a marine, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, author, and more. Holcomb called Early the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.” Early was also a native of Knox County, as is Governor Holcomb.
Natural Gas Build-up Behind Princeton Apartment Explosion
An explosion that blew the second story off of a house in Princeton Tuesday, and damaged a neighbor’s house, was caused by a buildup of natural gas, said the fire department. Three people were hurt, but no one was hurt critically. Two of them were taken to the hospital....
Lawrence County Illinois Budget Approved for 2023
The Lawrence County Illinois Board approved its 2023 budget at last night’s session at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The new budget projects a $535,000 surplus, on just over $3.9 million in revenue. The Lawrence County tax levy is up 12% over last year. The new levy amount is $2.1 million, up from $1.9 million last year.
Washington Police, Private Citizens Rescue 35 Year-Old Man
Washington Police say life-saving measures taken by police officers, other first responders, and citizens on the scene likely saved the life of a 35-year-old Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence concerning an individual not breathing. At the same time, police say they are encouraging the public to report any...
Two Injured in Apartment Explosion in Princeton
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an explosion and fire at an apartment house in Princeton late Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Witnesses told WFIE in Evansville the maintenance man was trying to get the heater to work before the explosion happened.
Washington Schools to Start Dual Language Immersion Program Next School Year
Washington Community Schools will hold a dual language immersion course starting with the next school year. The course allows half instruction in English, with the other half in Spanish. The course will be taught to kindergarteners the first year, and expand each year. Any parent voluntarily enrolling students in the...
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Following ISP Stop in Sullivan
Indiana State Police arrested two people following a traffic stop in Sullivan. Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 28 year-old Jonathan Clymer, of Terre Haute. During the stop, police found 12 grams of meth, anabolic steroids, syringes, and drug paraphernalia. Clymer and a passenger, 28 year-old Isaac Bradbury of Dugger, are charged with various drug-related counts.
Illinois Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Lawrenceville woman on various drug charges last night after a stop in Vincennes. 37 year-old Jodi Jones faces charges of meth possession over ten grams; possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, and possession of both marijuana and paraphernalia.
